Young woman lifts family from poverty with transport venture

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Willowvale-born Sinikiwe Thyolo, 30, turned adversity into hope, building a successful transport business despite growing up in poverty.

Raised in poverty and working as a merchandiser, Sinikiwe Thyolo has built a business providing transport that now supports her family.

The 30-year-old, from outside Willowvale, grew up in a household where making ends meet was a daily struggle.

Raised by her grandparents on a social grant, she says survival often took priority over dreams.

“I had a very tough childhood,” she said. “I was raised by my grandparents, who had nothing.

“We were struggling financially. I can plainly say I come from a very poor background.”

She recalls a time when uncertainty defined everyday life.

“Due to poverty, my dreams were shattered.

“I didn’t think of anything other than where the next plate of food would be coming from,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Thyolo remained focused on her education.

She attended Shixini Junior Secondary School, later moving to Colosa Secondary School, before completing matric at Badi Senior Secondary.

I know how it feels to sleep on an empty stomach and still wake up with no idea where the next meal will come from

After school, she took up a job as a merchandiser, helping to support her family.

But she soon realised that employment alone would not be enough to change her circumstances.

“Poverty influenced me,” she said.

“I know how it feels to sleep on an empty stomach and still wake up with no idea where the next meal will come from.”

Determined to improve her situation, she resigned from her job and turned to entrepreneurship.

Today, Thyolo runs multiple income streams, including selling Inuka products and operating a transport business.

Starting with limited resources, she acquired two vehicles — a five-seater and a seven-seater — which she uses for e-hailing services and private transport trips.

I don’t get enough sleep. I work tirelessly, but what keeps me going are the people who depend on me.

The business has grown steadily, allowing her to provide for her family and improve their living conditions.

“It has been very hurtful, because I found myself being an adult and a breadwinner at a very young age,” she said.

The responsibility has come at a cost.

“I don’t get enough sleep. I work tirelessly, but what keeps me going are the people who depend on me.

“My two girls and my family motivate me. Without my push, they will all suffer,” she said.

One of her proudest achievements has been building a home for her family — something she once thought impossible.

“When I look back, I am not where I used to be. My family is in a better position,” she said.

“I built them a home. Imagine, we now have tiles in a house that once only had a carpet.”

For Thyolo, success is about more than income. It is about changing her family’s circumstances and creating stability for the next generation.

She says her journey is proof that one’s background does not have to define your future.

With her business continuing to grow, she remains focused on expanding her operations and securing long-term stability for her family.

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