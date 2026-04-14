Bathurst Show wildlife auction nets R17.5m despite FMD

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Despite ongoing concerns over foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), the Woody Cape Wildlife Auction generated R17.5m in sales, with strong demand for high-value animals.

Woody Cape Wildlife chief executive Warrick Barnard said the event, now in its sixth year, had continued to grow, with about 450 participants taking part in 2026.

The auction, held as part of the recent Bathurst Agricultural Show, attracted buyers from across SA and abroad, with both in-person and online bidding contributing to the result.

All 126 lots on offer were sold, with buffalos and giraffes among the top performers.

Giraffes sold for R62,000 each, while two buffalo cows fetched R1m and R750,000, respectively.

A buffalo bull, Lot 025 “Titus”, sold for R750,000.

Barnard said overall revenue was in line with previous years, despite fewer animals being available.

“In terms of turnover, we are very happy,” he said.

He noted that buffalo numbers — typically a major contributor to value — were lower this year, but prices remained firm.

“Foot-and-mouth is still a challenge because it can affect wildlife, especially buffalos, although there are a lot of studies going on to show buffalos are fairly resistant,” he said.

“Everyone is being proactive in terms of biosecurity and doing what they can to not spread foot-and-mouth, so overall it had little impact on prices in my view.”

Barnard said adult males performed particularly well, with several species recording price increases.

Sable antelopes were up about 20% compared with 2025, while buffalo bulls also performed strongly, in some cases exceeding prices achieved at other auctions nationally.

He attributed this to limited supply and sustained demand.

“There’s a strong hunting drive in the country and that creates demand for animals, whether for breeding or hunting,” he said.

“Overall, it is very positive for the wildlife industry, as well as conservation and management.”

Being close to home creates a great atmosphere and allows people to be part of the event — Warrick Barnard, Woody Cape Wildlife chief executive

The event also reflected the growing scale of the auction, with organisers moving to a larger venue to accommodate increased attendance.

Barnard said hosting the auction alongside the Bathurst Agricultural Show added to its appeal.

“We are grateful to the Bathurst Agricultural Show for having us.

“Being close to home creates a great atmosphere and allows people to be part of the event,” he said.

Auctioneer Brandon Leer, who has conducted more than 1,200 auctions, said the event had become a key fixture on the industry calendar.

“This auction has become a highlight on the game auction industry’s calendar.

“Prices were strong across species due to high demand for hunting stock,” he said.

“This trend is likely to continue for the next few years.”

Barnard said the success of the auction relied on multiple partners, including Hobson and Co and Wildswinkel, which supported logistics, administration and online bidding.

“We had buyers bidding in person, online and over the phone, which allows participation from across the country and internationally.” - Talk of the Town

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