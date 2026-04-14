Disabled sisters use own experiences to help others

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Nyandeni councillor Nomakhosi Jiba (left), Zozibini Nangamso Foundation for the Physically Challenged co-founder Nangamso Mditshane, (second left blue T-shirt and glasses), beneficiary Odwa Gxothani, (third from left) foundation co-founder Zozibini Mditshane (wearing blue top on wheelchair ), tournament funder Sello Mbuli handing over food parcels during the three-day annual sports tournament at the Mgwenyana village outside Libode over the weekend.

Two sisters from Libode are using their own experiences of disability to build a grassroots movement aimed at restoring dignity and inclusion in rural communities.

Zozibini and Nangamso Mditshane founded the Zozibini Nangamso Foundation for the Physically Challenged in 2021, drawing on the challenges they faced growing up.

Now 22, Nangamso — a public relations student at Unisa — co-founded the organisation with her younger sister, Zozibini, who was born with brain damage and paralysis and is bedridden.

Nangamso lost an eye as a child due to a congenital condition.

“Growing up, I was mocked, stigmatised and bullied at school due to my eye condition,” she said.

“It was tough, but my family encouraged us to use our experiences to help others.”

That experience has shaped the foundation’s work, which focuses on inclusion, advocacy and practical support for people with disabilities in rural areas.

At the weekend, the organisation hosted a three-day sports and cultural tournament at the Mgwenyana sports ground outside Libode, bringing together people with and without disabilities.

The event featured 16 soccer teams, eight netball teams and indigenous games including umlabala, stick-fighting, poetry and storytelling.

Nangamso said the aim was to create spaces where people with disabilities could participate fully in community life.

“As people with disabilities, we must remain united by a shared vision — a society where disability is not a barrier to dignity and participation,” she said.

The event was funded by the Gauteng-based Sello Mbuli Foundation, which contributed about R90,000, while the Nyandeni Local Municipality provided logistical support.

For many participants, the impact went beyond sport.

Subulele Majola, 38, who has a mobility impairment, took part in the poetry programme.

“People always think we cannot speak for ourselves. Today I wrote a poem about my life,” he said.

“For the first time, I felt seen, not hidden.”

Nonkululeko Buzwa, 45, a wheelchair user from Libode, said the event offered a rare sense of belonging.

“I used to stay at home because there was nothing for us.

“Today I played … but the biggest prize is that my neighbour saw me and said, ‘Well played.’ That is dignity,” she said.

The foundation also distributed food parcels to about 30 vulnerable households, including families caring for people with disabilities.

Nomvula Buzwayo, 49, who looks after her grandson with cerebral palsy, said the engagement made a difference.

“They did not just give and go. They sat with us. They asked us what we needed next time. That is respect,” she said.

Nangamso said her own journey — including participating in public speaking and pageants — had helped her become a more confident advocate.

“I realised the stage alone was not enough,” she said.

“It’s important to accept who you are and use that to help others.”

The foundation’s work is largely community-driven, relying on partnerships and volunteer support to sustain its activities.

As the tournament concluded, organisers said the focus remained on inclusion rather than competition.

In the soccer division, Stellies FC from Libode won first prize, while Fireball Netball Team from Lusikisiki took top honours in the netball category.

For the Mditshane sisters, however, the success of the event was measured less by trophies and more by participation.

“Disability is not inability,” Nangamso said.

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