Kenisha murder accused under scrutiny over 2017 killing

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The man charged with the rape and murder of seven-year-old Kenisha Thompson (pictured) made a brief appearance in court on Monday.

The man accused of the kidnapping, rape and murder of seven-year-old Kenisha Thompson abandoned his bail application on Monday after it emerged that he was under scrutiny over a similar murder committed nine years ago.

Police are investigating whether the 45-year suspect can be linked to the rape and murder of three-year-old Jade Veldman in 2017 — in the same neighbourhood where Kenisha was killed over the Easter weekend.

The accused, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, appeared briefly in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday, where his bail application was expected to proceed.

However, moments after state prosecutor Lerato Nqinileyo told the court that investigators were probing a possible link between the accused and an unresolved 2017 case, he abandoned his application.

Nqinileyo said police were examining similarities between the two cases, both of which occurred in Second Creek, Parkside, and involved young girls who were abducted while playing near their homes before being found murdered nearby.

The accused was arrested on April 7, two days after Kenisha’s body was discovered at a dumpsite near her home.

While details of the earlier case were not ventilated in court, it has emerged that police are revisiting Jade’s murder.

DNA samples have been taken from him, and we are now awaiting such results to determine whether he could be our suspect in that 2017 case as well — Captain Hazel Mqala, police spokesperson

At the time, the killing sparked widespread outrage, with residents expressing anger over the brutal nature of the crime and the vulnerability of young children in the neighbourhood.

Jade had been playing with friends when she disappeared. Her body was discovered the next day in a stream near her home.

No arrests were ever made, and the case remained unresolved.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala confirmed to the Dispatch on Monday that police were looking into possible links between the two cases.

“DNA samples have been taken from him, and we are now awaiting such results to determine whether he could be our suspect in that 2017 case as well,” Mqala said, emphasising that a positive link had yet to be established.

A well-placed source with knowledge of the investigation into Kenisha’s murder said the earlier case had effectively gone cold, with investigators unable to identify a suspect at the time.

“After noting similarities in the circumstances of the two cases, investigators began revisiting the 2017 matter to determine whether there could be any connection,” the insider said.

Another source said the DNA samples taken from the accused would be compared with evidence collected during the earlier investigation.

“I am not saying the suspect is linked to that case at this stage, but the similarities are being examined closely.

“The tests will determine whether there is any connection,” the source said.

In both cases, the victims were last seen playing with friends shortly before they disappeared.

Kenisha was last seen near a spaza shop on Saturday, April 4, where a man is said to have approached her and asked about her father’s whereabouts.

The children she had been playing with left, and she was last seen with the man.

A search party was organised, and her body was found early the next day (Easter Sunday) behind a shack at a dumpsite.

Postmortem results confirmed Kenisha had been raped and strangled.

The renewed focus on the 2017 case has brought fresh anguish for Jade’s family, who were present in court on Monday in support of the Thompson family.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Jade’s mother, Juella Veldman, said being in court had forced her to relive the trauma of her daughter’s death.

“Last week we were in court to support the other family going through the same tragedy we faced in 2017,” she said.

“It was very difficult for me to be there because it brought back everything, but I felt I had to go as a neighbour and as a mother.”

She said the circumstances surrounding Kenisha’s death were disturbingly familiar.

“The way the child was found, it is very similar to what happened to my child,” she said.

Juella said the family had not received any official communication from the police on whether Jade’s case had been reopened.

“We are still in the dark. No-one has come to tell us what is happening with the case,” she said.

Her husband, Ricardo, said the family had long believed that their daughter’s case had not received the attention it deserved.

“When it comes to the case, we have no clue what is going on. The investigating officer has not come to speak to us.”

He said the lack of communication over the years had left the family frustrated and searching for answers.

The couple said they continued to live with the trauma of their daughter’s murder and had taken extra precautions to protect their other child in the years since.

“At one stage, we were too scared to let our other daughter out of the house.

“We had to make other plans to get her to and from school safely,” Juella said.

Despite their grief, the Veldmans said they were determined to support the Thompsons and hoped that justice would be served in both cases.

“We are standing with them because we know what they are going through,” Ricardo said.

The Thompson family declined to comment on Monday, saying they were still too distraught to speak publicly about the circumstances surrounding Kenisha’s death.

The tragedy has also revived memories of an earlier loss for the family.

More than 20 years ago, another young child in the extended family, two-year-old Joslyn Malgas, the younger sister of Kenisha’s father, Jason Martin, disappeared in the same area and was never found.

Kenisha will be buried in Parkside on Saturday.

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