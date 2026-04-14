KuGompo City man, 56, receives 18-year jail term for raping niece, 11

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The medical examination confirmed the young girl was raped. Picture:

The regional court in KuGompo City has sentenced a 56-year-old man to 18 years in jail for raping his 11-year-old niece.

The rapist was declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be listed in the national register for sex offenders.

The young girl was raped in Tuba Location, Kwelera, outside KuGompo City, on January 13 2024 while the man was visiting his family.

“The victim was sleeping in a room with cousins of a similar age,” police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said.

“The man, who was drunk and accustomed to sleeping at that house, entered the room, forcibly undressed the child, and raped her.

“It was later established that this was not the first time he had assaulted her.”

The victim later informed her mother about the incident.

The victim’s mother spotted the accused leaving the room where the child had been sleeping.

“The matter was brought to the attention of family members in April 2024, and a meeting was held, but the uncle denied all allegations,” Mqala said.

“That same month, the mother visited a clinic, where the medical examination confirmed that penetration had occurred.”

A case was opened on May 1 2024.

“Constable Duma Bam of the Mdantsane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit investigated the case and the suspect was arrested at his residence on May 9 2024,” Mqala said.

“He appeared in court on May 10 2024 and bail was successfully opposed. He remained in custody until his conviction and sentencing.”

District commissioner Major-General Christopher Wright lauded Bam for his thorough investigation, which paved the way for the successful prosecution.

“The protection of women and children remains a priority for the SAPS. Detectives remain committed to ensuring that perpetrators are brought to book,” Wright said.

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