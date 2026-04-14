OFF TRACK | Picking trash off the  beaches begs question: why’s there so much?

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From left, Kwelera Village residents Janette Bennett and Storm Sasha Makanjee with Kwelera Botanical Gardens curator Nomama Mei pictured with the innovative beach plastic pick-up station. The bags are being made by Bennett and friends.

It can seem like an insurmountable task to pick up trash lining our coastline at a time when the plastic manufacturing industry is intending to triple its output of fossil-fuel derived plastic by 2050.

Locally, the public interest group Green Ripple, formed during the widespread protest in 2020 against Shell’s seismic blasting the Wild Coast ahead of drilling for oil and gas, welcomed the launch of the Kwelera Village community project.

Spokesperson Kevin Harris said: “We celebrate the Kwelera Village’s ‘Bag it, bin it, bring it home’ project launched recently.

“It carries the seed of public agency and builds resistance to our apparently unstoppable descent into a plastic-choked world.

“When people start to reach down and put their hands on this trail of shoreline trash, we believe they are also grasping the deep meaning of the plastic manufacture and distribution system which seems to put economic extraction ahead of life.

“Yet for our very survival we need to focus on a plastic-free or circular economy where almost no more plastic is manufactured.

“We encourage all communities to create their own counter-system for removing fossil-fuel derived plastic from the environment.”

Greenpeace Africa’s plastics campaigner Gerance Mutwol, writing from Nairobi, said life on Earth faced a triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.

Plastic is common to all three. Global production of plastic doubled from 2000 to 2019 to 460 million tonnes — and without public action and pressure on decision-makers, could reach 1,380 million tonnes by by 2050.

He said climate change — long-term shifts in weather patterns and temperatures, was causing “the most pressing global environmental crises of the century,” contributing greatly to frequent extreme weather events across the world — such as the widespread floods across Africa in recent months.

The global south, according to the UN, bore a heavier brunt because it did not have the same resources as wealthier countries to respond to climate impacts.

Plastic pollution was making the crisis in Africa worse.

About 99% percent of plastic began as a fossil fuel.

Carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases were emitted at each stage throughout plastic’s life cycle from the drilling of oil and the process of burning gases called flaring, which released harmful greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide.

Plastic manufacture required a lot of diesel, which also emitted greenhouse gases.

The final stage of the plastic production system was pollution.

Plastic waste ended in landfill, rivers, oceans and soil, breaking down into microplastics and, again, emitting greenhouse gases back to the atmosphere.

Plastic pollution harmed wildlife and contributed to biodiversity loss in both water and land ecosystems.

“The skyrocketing production of plastics is driving oil and gas demand.

“It is not surprising then, that so many new oil and gas projects are popping up across the continent.

“For example, in the Congo forest, a large patch of the lush forest is about to be auctioned to pave the way for oil exploration and drilling activities.

“These activities will lead to loss of habitat for birds and other forest animals and also affect the indigenous communities living in the forest.”

Ocean ecosystems keeping biodiversity alive were being broken down by offshore oil exploration, drilling and transport.

“A few years ago, an oil tanker leaked oil in Mauritius’ ocean waters, leading to the death of fish and other ocean plants and animals.

“Whales and other big marine animals have been washed ashore with their bellies full of plastics, the indigestible nature of plastics gives a feeling that they are full and in turn they die of starvation.”

Birds were photographed with plastic pollution wrapped around beaks, wings and legs “making them immobile and unable to feed themselves and they end up dying”.

Plastic floating in the oceans had led to marine species hitching a ride, causing species to invade oceans beyond their native grounds, causing havoc in the ocean ecosystem.

Plastic finding its way into soil through littering and plastic-infused fertilisers was limiting plants’ ability to absorb nutrients, causing stunted growth and wilting.

He wrote that less than 10% of all plastic ever produced has been recycled, “the other 90% is floating around in the environment either in the soil, air or water ways.

“Plastic has been found in the deepest and highest part of the continent and no ecosystem has been left untouched.”

According to the Tearfund report, during the rainy season it was estimated that 218 million of the world’s poorest people were at risk from more severe and frequent flooding caused by plastic waste.

In Mombasa, Kenya, plastic pollution had created a ground for virus-carrying mosquito larvae that caused illness.

Plastics being burnt at landfills in most African countries were polluting the air, causing respiratory diseases and worsening the climate crisis.

He said total plastic production had to be cut by at least 75% by 2040 “to meet the 1.5° C target for our climate and to protect our health and the human rights of our communities”.

Greenpeace Africa urged people to start to bring down “the whole lifecycle of plastics from extraction to disposal.

“Keep oil and gas used to make plastics in the ground and demand big brands to switch to refill and reuse systems and reduce single-use plastic production.

“Hold countries accountable for managing their own waste and ending waste colonialism.

“Ensure a just transition for workers and the health of the most affected communities.”