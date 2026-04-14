The magnificent headland after which our city is being named

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This churning chasm in the main cleft of KuGompo headland is where Xhosa warriors were spiritually healed and strengthened ahead of their battle against British imperialism and its colonial dispossession and extraction project in the Eastern Cape. EL Museum principal natural scientist Kevin Cole steadies himself against the turbulence of a wintry storm swell and southwesterly gale.

KuGompo is not the sound of just one wave smashing into the promontory popularly known as Cove Rock.

The name of the wild, magnificent headland is now the official name of our city because of its spiritual and cultural significance.

But it is also a dynamic marine world.

Images of mega waves slamming into one cave, making the sound “kugompo!” proved inaccurate on Monday.

In fact, the entire headland, with its distinct split down the middle, was alive with the surf making KuGompo, or whomping sounds.

The Dispatch was given a tour of the famous rock on Easter Monday by Kevin Cole, principal natural scientist at the East London Museum.

The name KuGompo City is under public discussion prior to being gazetted as part of a legally determined period of public participation.

An essay penned by Walter Sisulu social-anthropologist Prof Leslie Bank published in the Dispatch recently set out the profound cultural significance of the massive cleft rock.

The rock would have been a high point to view the coastline many kilometres away to the south during the last maximum about 20,000 years ago — Kevin Cole, principal natural scientist at the East London Museum

Cole pointed out the amphitheatre above a cauldron of foam and fury, where African warriors would probably have been spiritually sanctified and strengthened by healers before their clashes against the British imperial invaders.

But Cole also revealed a geological history which went back tens of thousands of years.

He said the KuGompo was comprised of dune rock sculpted by wind and ocean over at least 120,000 years, with surrounding dolerite sills eastward having been formed from molten lava millions of years ago.

“The rock would have been a high point to view the coastline many kilometres away to the south during the last maximum about 20,000 years ago.

“During this time the ocean had drawn back with water locked up in the polar regions,” he said.

He pointed out how early humans had enjoyed a brain-enriching diet of shellfish protein as revealed by a number of shell middens, which could be dated from hundreds to a few thousand years.

These were on the headland, which juts out from wind-swept dunes and beaches.

A few blow-holes marked by posts dipped 20m down to the roiling white waters below.

Clouds of spray were seen at numerous points along open-ocean ramparts, but on the mainland-facing side were spectacular beaches marred only by plastic pollution.

Access to KuGompo is a 3km walk from Winterstrand and Cole advises caution when walking this stretch of beach.

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