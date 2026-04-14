US-sanctioned tankers pass Strait of Hormuz despite US blockade

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The US-sanctioned tanker Murlikishan also headed into the strait on Tuesday, LSEG data showed. File photo.

A Chinese tanker sanctioned by the US passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday despite a US blockade on the chokepoint, shipping data showed.

The Rich Starry would be the first to make it through the strait and exit the Gulf since the blockade began, data from LSEG, MarineTraffic and Kpler showed.

The tanker and its owner Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping were sanctioned by the US for dealing with Iran. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Rich Starry is a medium-range tanker carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol, according to the data. It loaded the cargo at its last port of call, Hamriyahin in the United Arab Emirates, the data showed.

The Chinese-owned tanker has Chinese crew on board, the data showed.

Another US-sanctioned tanker Murlikishan also headed into the strait on Tuesday, LSEG data showed. The empty tanker is expected to load fuel oil in Iraq on April 16, Kpler data showed. The vessel, formerly known as MKA, has transported Russian and Iranian oil.

Reuters