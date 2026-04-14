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WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

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TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

The Bafana Bafana star was murdered more than 11 years ago in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

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