City braces for influx as Malema’s fate hangs in the balance

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EFF supporters march through Southernwood to attend a night vigil in support of Julius Malema on Tuesday. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

Thousands of EFF supporters are expected to descend on KuGompo City over the next two days as party leader Julius Malema returns to court for proceedings that could determine his political future.

While the party says it will not bus in supporters from other provinces as it did during Malema’s appearance in January, provincial leaders confirmed they were still mobilising heavily across the Eastern Cape.

The party’s provincial secretary, Simthembile Madikizela, said at least 2,000 supporters from within the province would be transported to the city for Wednesday and Thursday’s proceedings.

In January, thousands of supporters from across the country converged on KuGompo City, but Madikizela said turnout might exceed expectations as Malema was “a very popular person in society”.

Madikizela said the party had decided against inviting other provinces as it shifted focus to preparations for the upcoming local government elections.

Malema, who was convicted in October 2025 on five charges relating to the discharge of a firearm at an EFF rally in Mdantsane in July 2018, faces the possibility of a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

The charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area, failure to take reasonable precautions to prevent danger to person or property, and reckless endangerment.

EFF leader Julius Malema says he intends appealing any custodial sentence. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Malema said on Tuesday that he would immediately appeal against any custodial sentence.

“When they found me guilty in October, I said I was going to appeal, but I was waiting for sentencing.

“If they send me to prison, I will appeal immediately. I will have a team in East London and a team in Bhisho, the same day,” he said.

“Once [magistrate Twanette Olivier] says I must go to jail for whatever years, we will apply for leave to appeal, and once she rejects it, the Bhisho team will petition the high court, and send us proof that they had already petitioned the high court.

“We will then give that petition and immediately apply for bail, and if she refuses to grant that bail, we will also petition the high court.

“The judge which deals with urgent matters in Bhisho will have to hear why such bail is denied.

EFF supporters march along the Esplanade to Jan Smuts Stadium on Tuesday evening where they will attend a night vigil in support of their leader Julius Malema. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

“If bail is then granted, then it would be business as usual, because appeal suspends the decision of the lower court.”

Malema’s co-accused, former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, was acquitted of all charges.

The case stems from an incident in July 2018 at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, where Malema fired a rifle into the air during an EFF rally.

The firearm allegedly belonged to a security company linked to Snyman.

Since the matter was enrolled in court four years ago, the state has called 19 witnesses.

The proceedings follow a postponement earlier in 2026, when the matter was delayed to allow both the state and defence to prepare arguments in aggravation and mitigation of sentence.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the next two days would focus on oral argument.

“The state has now submitted its heads of argument to the magistrate, and so has the defence.

“On Wednesday and Thursday, these written arguments will be done orally before court.

“If the magistrate has anything she would need clarity on, she will then be able to ask those questions.

“Then, depending how ready she is, the magistrate will deliver her sentence,” Tyali said.

Thousands of EFF supporters march in support of their leader, Julius Malema. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

The expected influx of supporters has already begun to affect the city.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said buses and taxis transporting EFF supporters would be stationed at the Jan Smuts Stadium, where night vigils were planned from Tuesday.

Road closures would be implemented at key intersections, including Buffalo and Fleet streets, Church and Buffalo streets, and Oxford and Commissioner streets.

“Officers will be placed on some points to assist with the safe and free flow of people and traffic,” Fuzile said.

Motorists have been warned to exercise caution in areas including Recreational Road, Commercial Road, Cambridge Street, Fleet Street and Commissioner Street, which form part of the planned march route from the stadium to the court.

Some local schools have also advised parents to keep children at home if they believe it is unsafe to travel.

Madikizela said supporters would gather for night vigils at the Jan Smuts Stadium before marching to court on both days.

He said the marches would be peaceful, with party security deployed to manage crowds.

EFF leaders would address supporters outside court on both days.

Despite the expected crowds, there has not yet been a surge in accommodation bookings.

Provincial Women in Tourism leader Tandi Mkhanzana said on Tuesday that local establishments had not seen the same demand experienced during Malema’s previous court appearance.

“When the EFF was in town in January, we only started having booking very late at our BnBs.

“While it was quiet the day before, we started getting an influx of bookings by 11pm up until 3am the following day.

“We might experience the same scenario this time around,” Mkhazana said.

Legal experts say the outcome of the case could have far-reaching implications for Malema’s political career.

University of Free State deputy registrar for legal services and compliance, advocate Vuyo Booysen, said a custodial sentence would effectively end Malema’s ability to hold public office.

“It would be a different scenario if he gets a fine or a suspended sentence.

“He would have leeway as he could still be a member of parliament despite such sentence.”

By Tuesday afternoon, signs of mobilisation were already visible, with EFF merchandise vendors and supporters gathering at the Jan Smuts Stadium.

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