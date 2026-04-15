Fight against stock theft bearing fruit with arrests in Ngcobo area

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Stolen sheep were recovered at at a homestead in KwaMbarha village in Ngcobo and some stock owners say some of them were stolen in Ngquthurha and Mqontsi villages also in Ngcobo.

About 200 sheep and goats have been stolen in recent incidents in two neighbouring Ngcobo villages, prompting residents to mobilise against what they believe are organised stock theft syndicates.

Communities in Mqontsi and Ngquthurha, near premier Oscar Mabuyane’s Deberha village, have responded by installing CCTV cameras, forming patrol groups and co-ordinating closely with the police in an effort to curb the crime.

Their efforts appear to be yielding results.

A man was arrested and appeared in the Ngcobo magistrate’s court on Monday after more than 100 sheep and goats were recovered at a homestead in KwaMbhlanga at the weekend.

A second suspect was later apprehended by community members and handed over to police.

Ngquthurha stock owner and community leader Luthando Ntloko said residents had deliberately avoided vigilantism despite mounting frustration.

“A second man was apprehended by stock owners and the community and was handed over to the police to investigate further.

“What I like is that none of the two men were beaten or subjected to any form of vigilantism,” he said.

Ntloko said one of the suspects had implicated himself in multiple stock-theft cases and pointed to the existence of at least two syndicates operating in Ngcobo and the Chris Hani district.

The latest incident unfolded in the early hours of Friday when thieves attempted to steal livestock from Ngquthurha.

CCTV footage captured suspicious activity at two neighbouring homesteads, alerting residents.

“One of the homesteads raided by the thieves was my homestead. I have CCTV cameras in my yard,” Ntloko said.

“So when I heard dogs barking, I looked at the cameras on my phone and I could see that the gate to the kraal was wide open. My neighbour also did the same.”

Residents raised the alarm, triggering a high-speed chase involving a Toyota Fortuner suspected to be used by the thieves.

“The chase ended when the vehicle’s trailer got a tyre puncture,” he said.

Though no livestock was found at the time and one suspect was initially released, police allegedly later recovered more than 100 sheep and goats at the man’s KwaMbhlanga home the following day.

Affected farmers have since begun identifying their animals, many of which were found with tampered brand marks.

Nohonest Mazimela, who lost 20 goats, said 82 sheep and 25 goats were recovered and taken to an animal pound in Dutywa.

“Some of the stock owners had already identified them and they had found that their official brand marks including tattoos have been interfered or tampered with,” she said.

Mazimela has yet to recover all her livestock.

I woke up and there was not a single sheep in the kraal

For some residents, the losses have been devastating.

Widow Nowethu Mzama, 60, said thieves had targeted vulnerable households.

“These people look like they were first targeting the houses of widows. They clean out my whole kraal.

“I am happy that I have at least recovered 10 of my sheep and they were handed over to me. I hope I will get more and more people are arrested,” she said.

Fundile Ngxwashu, 70, said 42 of his sheep were stolen after thieves cut through fencing.

“I woke up and there was not a single sheep in the kraal,” he said.

Community members believe the arrested suspect is linked to a broader network behind stock theft in the area.

Ntloko said a second suspect, arrested in Ngcobo’s CBD, had allegedly confessed to involvement in multiple thefts and identified several crime scenes.

Meanwhile, residents have intensified preventative measures, combining surveillance technology with community patrols.

“We are installing CCTV cameras and have established patrollers,” Ntloko said.

Police confirmed they were investigating cases of stock theft but declined to provide further details.

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