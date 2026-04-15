Lisbon screening opens global doors for young Eastern Cape filmmakers

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After winning the Best Film award in the 48-hour challenge, Muso Mzila, director Elona Mginqi (pictured), and Yongama Dangazele raised the South African flag high at the Filmapalooza Festival in Lisbon, Portugal.

A young filmmaking trio from the Eastern Cape are turning a 48-hour challenge into a growing international success story, after their award-winning short film, SA Confidential, earned them global recognition.

Scriptwriter Muso Mzila, director Elona Mginqi and casting director Yongama Dangazele recently represented the Eastern Cape Institute of Film (Ecif) at the Filmapalooza Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, after winning top honours in the 48-Hour Film Project in Makhanda.

Their film scooped Best Film, Best Director and Best Writer, placing them among the best emerging creatives on the international stage.

The thriller, SA Confidential, tells the gripping story of a corrupt detective who secretly lives a double life as a serial killer while pretending to investigate the very crimes he commits.

As the plot unfolds, the detective discovers that his own partner is the mob boss he has been working with, adding another layer of suspense to the story.

These awards were not just wins for our team, but a powerful affirmation of the creative excellence that exists within South Africa, particularly from regions that are too often overlooked

Mginqi said the journey began as a bold challenge, but quickly became something much bigger for the team.

“In 2025, our team embarked on an extraordinary journey that would not only elevate our craft but also place our voices on an international stage,” Mginqi said.

“Entering the 48-Hour Film Project was a challenge, especially because we are a group of females, but we embraced it with passion, resilience and an unwavering belief in our story.”

She said winning multiple awards was a defining moment for the team and for the Eastern Cape’s creative industry.

“These awards were not just wins for our team, but a powerful affirmation of the creative excellence that exists within South Africa, particularly from regions that are too often overlooked,” she said.

Only Mginqi and Mzila travelled to Lisbon to represent the three-member team, while Dangazele, who is the casting director, remained at home.

The three often work with freelancers to complete their productions, depending on the project.

At Filmapalooza, their film was screened alongside some of the best short films from around the world.

Mginqi described the experience as both humbling and inspiring, saying it opened doors for future collaborations.

“Beyond the screenings, we engaged in meaningful networking with filmmakers, producers and creatives from different countries,” Mginqi said.

“These interactions have already begun to open doors —creating pathways for collaboration, growth and global opportunities.”

For the team, the trip was about more than just showcasing a film.

It was also about representing the Eastern Cape, a province they believe is rich in talent but often overlooked.

“Travelling to Lisbon was more than a milestone; it was a mission,” Mginqi said.

“We carried with us the pride of South Africa, and more importantly, the spirit of the Eastern Cape, a province rich in talent, culture and untold stories.”

Now back home, the team is focused on expanding SA Confidential into a 45-minute film.

The original version, created under strict time constraints, was only three minutes long.

“The film we created for the competition was only three minutes long, but it sparked something bigger,” Mginqi said

“We are now developing an extended version that will allow us to fully explore the story, deepen the characters and elevate the overall production quality.”

She said the next phase was not only about improving the film, but also about building a sustainable career in the industry.

“Expanding the film is not just about length, it’s about growth, both creatively and professionally,” she said.

“Our goal is to turn this project into a viable product that can generate income, while also reaching a wider audience.”

The three also hope their journey will inspire other young creatives, especially those from under-represented areas.

“We want young, aspiring filmmakers from the Eastern Cape and beyond to see that it is possible to start from where you are and compete on a global level,” Mginqi said.

“You don’t have to wait for opportunities to come to you. You can create them yourself.”

What began as a 48-hour challenge has now turned into a continuing vision for the trio, one that includes telling authentic African stories and building a name for themselves on the global stage.

Mginqi said: “This is not the end of our journey it is only the beginning.”

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