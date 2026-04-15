Mixed response to renaming of Intsika Yethu to Vuyisile Mini municipality

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Vuyisile Mini whom the municipality is now named after Picture SUPPLIED

Though opinions vary on some of the name changes in the Eastern Cape, such as KuGompo City, the Intsika Yethu Local Municipality has been renamed the Vuyisile Mini Local Municipality, with authorities saying it is hoped the decision will help spark economic growth in the area.

It is also envisioned the renaming will help preserve Mini’s legacy.

The municipality consists of the towns of Cofimvaba, the birthplace of iconic liberation hero Chris Hani, and Tsomo, where Mini originally hails from.

Born in Mhlahlane village, Mini, the anti-apartheid struggle icon and renowned trade unionist, was hanged by the apartheid government in 1964, which sparked an international outcry.

Municipal spokesperson Zuko Tshangana confirmed the new name had been gazetted in late December.

“The renaming process emphasises recognition of the role played by the struggle stalwart from the Mini family.

“This name change embodies restorative justice in compliance with the South African Geographical Name Change Council Act,” he said.

“The process included consultations with communities, the provincial geographical names committee and other key stakeholders like the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and the Chris Hani District Municipality.”

It is expected this name change will promote goodwill among people, build a sense of ownership and help refine society — Zuko Tshangana, municipal spokesperson

Tshangana said Mini’s role in the liberation of SA continued to inspire the struggle for justice.

“His legacy reminds the community of this area and the rest of SA to [remain committed] to the ideals of South Africans.

“It is expected this name change will promote goodwill among people, build a sense of ownership and help refine society.

“Most importantly, we hope the impact will be the growth of the local economy through investment opportunities, while ensuring the legacy of Vuyisile Mini lives on through various service delivery programmes,” he said.

Mini joined the ANC in 1951 and was jailed along with Govan Mbeki and Raymond Mhlaba for three months in Gqeberha [then Port Elizabeth] for participating in the Defiance Campaign a year later.

In 1956, he was among the 156 defendants in the Treason Trial, though the state’s case later collapsed due to lack of evidence.

In 1961, he was among the first people to be recruited into the ANC’s military wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe, and became a member of the Eastern Cape High Command.

Two years later, he was arrested along with two other ANC members, Wilson Khayinga and Zinakile Mkaba.

They were charged with 17 counts of sabotage and other political crimes.

In 1964, they were hanged in the Pretoria Central Prison.

Mini was also a worker-leader of the SA Congress of Trade Unions (Sactu), a predecessor to the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu).

But Tsomo-born Velisile Bukula, a Western Cape-based professional whose mother hails from Mhlahlane, said the renaming of the municipality raised questions about priorities, with many communities still lacking basic services.

“While honouring historical figures has value, it is difficult to justify the costs associated with a name change when urgent needs remain unmet.

“Renaming a municipality is not a simple administrative update.

“It involves changing signage, official documents, branding, communication materials and systems.

“All of this requires public funds,” he said.

“At the same time, communities within the municipality continue to face real and pressing challenges.

“Roads in many areas in the municipality are still gravel and in poor condition, affecting mobility, access to services and local economic activity.

“In Mhlahlane location, there is a school called Gugulethu JSS, which stands as a stark example of neglect, with infrastructure that is not conducive to learning or dignity.”

Bukula said these were not minor issues. They affected the daily life, safety, education outcomes and long-term development of communities.

He said when basic infrastructure and services were lacking, spending on symbolic changes felt misplaced.

While the renaming carried symbolic or political significance, he said “symbols should not come at the expense of substance”.

“The focus must shift towards practical delivery where resources are directed to areas that make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

“Government decisions should reflect the immediate needs of the people.

“Fixing roads, improving schools and investing in essential services would have a direct and lasting impact on communities.

“These are the interventions that build trust and improve quality of life,” Bukula said.

While Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders deputy chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima, who hails from Cofimbava, said he had nothing against the renaming of the municipality after Mini, whose legacy was well-known, he did have a gripe with the processes involved.

“I do not understand why politicians think everything should be politicised by using only the names of politicians, as if there are no other people outside of politics or the struggle who had done amazing things.”

He also said not everyone had been given enough opportunity to have their say on name changes.

Nor had it been properly explained why the name of Intsika Yethu had to go.

He said it would be good if ordinary citizens with brilliant legacies were also considered when deciding on name changes.

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