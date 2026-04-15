Principal to plead not guilty to Zovuyo Mbana’s murder

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A Buffalo City Metro primary school principal and church leader accused of murdering a young businesswoman has told a magistrate he intends to plead not guilty and believes he will be acquitted.

George Plaatjies, who was arrested on March 31 on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for his bail application.

He also faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The burnt body of Zovuyo Mbana, 30, was discovered alongside the N6 near Kwetyana village on March 30.

Mbana, a single mother, was last seen leaving her business premises in Southernwood.

Plaatjies’ co-accused, Temoso Manamela, Aviwe Jilingise and Ramodi Rethabile Gladys, abandoned their bail applications.

Police said after the arrests that the suspected mastermind had allegedly paid Mbana’s killers about R11,000.

In an affidavit read by his attorney, Reece Collett, Plaatjies said he supported his wife, Felicity, a nurse, their son Joshua, and his 84-year-old mother, with whom he had “a strong bond”.

Plaatjies said his continued detention would place strain on his family, particularly as he was responsible for a home loan, municipal accounts which were in arrears and repayments on two vehicles.

He said his wife suffered from an incurable disease and his release was necessary so he could care for her.

Plaatjies said in the affidavit that Pefferville Primary School, where he is the principal, had been affected by his detention.

He said he was responsible for authorising payments and that some staff had not been paid as a result of his incarceration.

“It is imperative that I’m released on bail so that children are not prejudiced,” Plaatjies said.

He said the nutrition programme at the school had been affected by his absence.

Plaatjies said his continued detention could result in his dismissal by the department of education.

His absence had also affected his church, which he founded, leaving it without a pastor.

In addition, he suffered from a chronic illness which required that he adhere to a strict diet and medication, which he had not been able to maintain in custody.

He described prison conditions as unhygienic and said his health was at risk.

Plaatjies said he had no previous or pending criminal cases and that he had co-operated with police at the time of his arrest.

“I intend pleading not guilty,” he said, adding that he believed he would be acquitted.

Plaatjies said he did not have a propensity for violence and would comply with bail conditions.

He added that his continued detention was intended to punish him.

In a supporting affidavit, his wife, Felicity, confirmed his financial role in the household and said his release was necessary for the family’s stability.

Earlier in the proceedings, Plaatjies, through his legal representative, indicated he would apply for access to a statement he allegedly made at the time of his arrest.

The state opposed the application and it was later abandoned.

For someone to get bail for the killing of our sister is something else but our hope is [in] the court

Outside court, Mbana’s brother, Thuso, said the family opposed bail.

“We believe that his release may influence [the case] in a bad way. We don’t want him to get bail because this matter is very serious to us and it’s very painful.

“For someone to get bail for the killing of our sister is something else but our hope is [in] the court,” he said.

He said the family had received DNA results confirming the identity of the body and hoped to bury his sister by Saturday.

Plaatjies is expected to return to court on Thursday, when the state is due to present arguments opposing his release on bail.

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