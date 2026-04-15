School shut down as pupils protest over shortage of teachers

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Teaching and learning were disrupted at Alphendale Secondary School on Tuesday morning. Hundreds of pupils boycotted classes and demonstrated outside the school premises, demanding more teachers.

Operations came to a complete halt at Alphendale Secondary School in Buffalo Flats, KuGompo City, as scores of pupils protested over the shortage of teachers.

Since the beginning of the year, the school, which is yet to appoint a principal, is said to have a shortage of physical science and natural sciences teachers for pupils from grade 9 to matric.

This comes as fewer than 200 days remain before the end-of-year examinations.

The school achieved a 67.3% matric pass rate last year, a 5.6% increase from 2024.

On Tuesday morning, pupils were locked outside the school’s premises while they protested, calling for an end to teacher shortages.

The pupils, who carried placards, said they would return to the classrooms once their demands had been met.

Part of those demands is an immediate appointment of a physics teacher and a life orientation teacher, especially for their matriculants.

None of these people are taking into consideration that we need to apply to universities

A matric pupil said they had been waiting for four months for a physics teacher and had been promised a new teacher since January.

“What they say is that they’re going to bring the physics teacher, but they never deliver to us,” the pupil said.

“What we did see is that we keep getting excuse after excuse and we never really get a tangible answer.

“We spoke to the management of the school yesterday because we were organising a protest.

“We organised a class where we sat there for the whole day and we didn’t do anything. We protested because our voices were not heard.

“We are failing as the grade 12s and our pass rate depends on physical sciences.

“We always passed, we always received 90% and above; but now this year we haven’t been taught anything.

“And we are going to apply [for post-matric studies] with these results.

“None of these people are taking into consideration that we need to apply to universities.

“If we apply to UCT and all the other universities, they are never going to take into consideration that we didn’t have a physics teacher.

“If this thing doesn’t get resolved, we are going to stand outside this gate and no-one will learn.”

A grade 10 pupil said: “I am personally affected by this because I do physical sciences in grade 10 and we don’t have a physics teacher.

“Now we are in term 2 of our school year and we don’t know anything about physical sciences.

“In term 1, we had to write an internal examination which was very difficult for us.

“That affected us because we only learnt about one topic.

“We will be writing an external examination and it seems as if the department of education is not listening to us.”

A parent of a grade 9 pupil said she went to the school to support the pupils of all grades.

“We can’t let this happen for them to not have a teacher for the subjects.

“So if they are crying, I’m also crying. I have a child that attends this school, she is in grade 9, she is also affected.

“Every time my daughter comes home and I ask her if she has homework, she says no, because there’s no teacher.

“I feel this is not right, the children must be heard and we have to do this to get answers,” she said.

While the pupils were demonstrating, the teachers had locked themselves inside the school premises.

They refused to speak to the Dispatch about the matter.

However, provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said they were on the verge of appointing a new teacher.

“The application form for the transferring teacher is at the final phase, just awaiting the SGB chair to sign as the principal of the other school has already signed,” he said.

“Should the processes be done as planned by Friday, the letter will be issued. On Monday next week, the teacher will assume her duties at Alphendale.

“In essence, our turnaround time for appointments of this nature is less than five working days.”

Mtima said the department had already appointed the teacher in February.

The teacher, is currently employed in an SGB post at Cambridge High.

“The issue we uncovered was that the teacher had to submit a three-month notice,” Mtima said.

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