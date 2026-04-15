Teaching student at Fort Hare accused of fraud for prac work

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The student is alleged to have unlawfully obtained a school stamp and used it to falsify teaching practice records. File photo.

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) is investigating allegations of academic fraud involving a student in its education faculty.

The student is alleged to have unlawfully obtained a school stamp and used it to falsify teaching practice records. The prac work is a key requirement for completing an education degree.

The allegations are supported by a letter seen by TimesLIVE from the principal of a secondary school in Fort Beaufort dated March 10. In the letter, the principal states the student “illegally acquired the school stamp without my permission/authority” and confirms “a case has been opened at Healdtown police station”.

The principal said the student’s attendance during teaching practice was irregular, and he “would attend occasionally only when the university would critique him”.

Some UFH students said there has been little clarity on how the matter is being handled internally.

They expressed concern about the lack of visible progress, adding the university is “not handling the matter in a good state because no developments have occurred since it was said they would investigate”.

The matter has been accorded urgent attention from the time it was brought to the university’s attention and continues to be prioritise — JP Roodt, university spokesperson

One said the student was allowed to continue academically despite the case.

A student leader said, “I am aware of the matter,” but added it had not been formally discussed within the student leadership structures.

University spokesperson JP Roodt confirmed the institution is aware of the matter and it is being investigated.

“The university notes the enquiry and confirms the complaint was only brought to its attention last month,” he said.

“On receipt of the complaint, the matter was processed through the appropriate faculty channels and has since been referred through the relevant institutional directorates and units for investigation.”

Roodt said the university is treating the matter as a priority.

“The matter has been accorded urgent attention from the time it was brought to the university’s attention and continues to be prioritised.

“At this stage, the matter remains under investigation. In the circumstances, it would be inappropriate and premature to comment further on the substance of the allegations while the process is under way.”

TimesLIVE