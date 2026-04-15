WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema sentencing for firearm case

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EFF leader Julius Malema is due to be sentenced in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Malema was found guilty in October 2025 on counts related to the discharge of a firearm during a 2018 political rally. On Thursday he is appearing for sentencing proceedings.

The charges originated from an incident on July 28 2018 during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebration at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape. Video footage showed Malema firing what appeared to be a rifle into the air in front of thousands of supporters.

The case was brought by the lobby group AfriForum.

If sentenced to more than 12 months in prison without the option of a fine, Malema could lose his seat in the National Assembly

Malema was convicted on five counts, including:

unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition;

discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place;

reckless endangerment to person or property; and

failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger.

During the trial, Malema’s defence argued the weapon was a toy gun and the shots were part of a simulation, but the court rejected this, citing ballistic evidence and eyewitness testimony.

His co-accused, former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, was acquitted of charges related to supplying the weapon due to insufficient evidence.

The state is seeking a maximum sentence of 15 years of direct imprisonment.

During pre-sentencing hearings, a social worker recommended a fine instead of jail time, noting Malema’s role as a provider and his political impact.

If sentenced to more than 12 months in prison without the option of a fine, Malema could lose his seat in the National Assembly.

Malema has maintained the case is politically motivated and has vowed to appeal any custodial sentence.

TimesLIVE