Border Rugby set to get permanent home

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The Border Bulldogs compete against Zimbabwe Academy in a 2019 match at Buffalo City Stadium, which the Bulldogs won. The stadium will once again become the home of the Border Rugby Union.

The Border Rugby Union’s nomadic existence could soon come to an end, with Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku announcing that plans are at an advanced stage for the union’s return to the Buffalo City Stadium.

Faku made the announcement at the union’s special general meeting at the City Hall on Sunday, where members also adopted the budget.

“Border Rugby Union will regain access to the Buffalo City municipality stadium,” metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said, outlining what the return would include.

“This access is expected to include office space, a practice field, gym facilities and the hosting of home matches.”

The development follows talks between the municipality, Border Rugby and Chippa Holdings, with the Border-Kei Chamber of Business facilitating the discussions.

Border Rugby has been without a permanent home since 2022, when the municipality leased the stadium to Chippa Holdings.

Since then, the union has been forced to operate out of temporary facilities at Baysville High School and later Police Park in Cambridge for office space and training.

The instability also affected match venues.

The Bulldogs were forced to play SA Cup matches at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane and Hudson Park High School in Berea, undermining efforts to build a consistent home base.

Border Rugby president Zuko Badli welcomed the announcement and credited the business chamber for helping bring the parties together.

“We must also commend the Border-Kei Chamber of Business for facilitating the negotiations to ensure BRU returns to the stadium,” he said.

“At this stage, an MOU [memorandum of understanding] is being prepared which will have clear terms of reference on how the relationship is going to work.

“In principle, all the parties agree that BRU must get space at the stadium. It is a matter of finalising the formalities.”

Badli said details such as whether the union would pay rental fees had not yet been finalised.

Our endeavours to attract financial partners were hampered by our lack of headquarters because no-one wanted to associate with an entity without offices

Border Rugby general manager Mthunzi Hewu said the return would help stabilise the union after years of uncertainty.

“Our endeavours to attract financial partners were hampered by our lack of headquarters because no-one wanted to associate with an entity without offices,” he said.

“As you know, this also impacted on our home games, where our teams, including the Bulldogs and Border Ladies, were forced to use alternative venues.”

Hewu said the lack of a settled home had also cost the region major opportunities.

“We lost games like Romania because SA Rugby moved them to the Free State,” he said.

Hewu said discussions were under way on a model that could see Border Rugby and Chippa Holdings jointly approach sponsors.

“We are looking at a structure similar to what happens with the Blue Bulls, Boland Rugby and Mamelodi Sundowns, where facilities and partnerships are shared to attract funding,” he said.

Fuzile said the move was an important step for rugby in the metro.

“This development represents positive progress for BRU and marks an important step in the right direction for the future of rugby in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality,” he said.

“Border Rugby has a proud history of producing both male and female Springboks and is widely recognised as a key hub for grassroots rugby development in SA.”

Border-Kei Chamber of Business executive director Lizelle Maurice said the return of the union to a credible home venue could have broader economic benefits.

“Sport is a good stimulator of an economy,” she said.

“The more sporting events we can have in the city, the better for the city’s economy.

“A rugby game like the Sharks or Blue Bulls coming to the city means the hotels will be full, the restaurants will be full. Everybody benefits.”

Maurice said the move would also help restore momentum to rugby development in the region.

“Bringing Border Rugby back to a proper home puts development back at the forefront and creates opportunities for local talent,” she said.

Attempts to reach Chippa United owner Chippa Mpengesi were unsuccessful, but sources involved in the process confirmed he was part of the negotiations, which are ongoing.

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