Classes resume at Ntabankulu school after weeks of disruption

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Teachers and pupils at Dweba Senior Secondary School in Ngcolo village were back in class on Tuesday after weeks of disruption.

Following weeks of disruption of learning and teaching in one of the best-performing schools in Ntabankulu, classes have resumed despite ongoing tensions.

Teachers and pupils at Dweba Senior Secondary School in Ngcolo village were back in class on Tuesday after weeks of disruption.

A series of violent incidents connected to the school had taken place, as well as the suspension of the principal, Mamkeli Mkula, who is facing criminal charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Dweba Senior Secondary School is one of the best-performing schools in the OR Tambo Inland district and has seen pupil numbers increase year after year, but its problems have cast a cloud over its achievements.

On Wednesday, Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed that schooling restarted this week after two trucks belonging to the school were set ablaze, allegedly by local villagers.

“The department is aware that two trucks were burnt to ashes, allegedly by villagers who had an issue with the school principal and one educator,” Mtima said.

The unrest was triggered by allegations that the principal had assaulted a pupil, which resulted in his suspension.

Mtima condemned the violence, promising a thorough investigation.

According to reports, the unrest escalated after two pupils were allegedly assaulted following claims that some pupils were selling dagga on school premises during school hours.

In retaliation for the alleged assault, pupils are said to have mobilised local youths, culminating in the torching of the school’s vehicles.

A visible police presence has been key in preventing further violence at the school as well as the surrounding village.

The safety and wellbeing of pupils and teachers remain a top priority, and the authorities are committed to addressing the matter thoroughly

Mtima said the department had established a multi-disciplinary team to investigate the circumstances around the disruptions, examine allegations of corporal punishment and assess the damage to school property.

He said a formal case of damage to school property had been opened with local police.

“The safety and wellbeing of pupils and teachers remain a top priority, and the authorities are committed to addressing the matter thoroughly,” Mtima said.

Mkula was arrested along with three security guards — Sive Mgongqa, Mongezi Nondlazana and Bonginkosi Gxathule — and is out on bail.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed all three were released on bail on Monday.

“They have been released on R2,000 bail each with conditions including they must not come anywhere near the school.”

“The principal is to report to educational offices in Qumbu,” Tyali said.

They will appear in court again on May 7.

Police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana detailed two separate incidents linked to the school.

In the first, a 23-year-old man alleged he was summoned to the school on March 16 and assaulted by the principal and about 10 teachers.

Gantana confirmed the alleged victim was not a pupil.

In a second incident the following day, a 17-year-old pupil alleged the principal and the three security guards had assaulted him with a pipe after accusing him of theft.

Police spokesperson Captain Majola Nkohli said police were summoned to complaints of a protest on March 23 at about 8.30pm.

“It is alleged the protest action was sparked by an incident at the local school, where some educators are believed to be implicated in assaulting two school learners.

“On March 23 at about 8.30am, police were summoned to the school, after two trucks belonging to the school were torched.

“A case of malicious damage to property was opened for further investigation.

“There are no arrests at this stage [regarding the protest].

“Police are following all leads, and are also urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact a standby detective officer on 082-441-9792.”

On Wednesday, the education department promised to keep parents informed, with plans to hold a meeting soon to update them on ongoing investigations and the next steps.

“As the school community works to restore a sense of normality, the focus remains on ensuring a safe and supportive environment for learners and staff alike,” Mtima said.

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