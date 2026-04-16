Eastern Cape judge president guilty of harassment and gross misconduct

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Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has been found guilty of sexual harassment and gross misconduct.

The Judicial Services Council on Thursday found Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge guilty of both sexual harassment and gross misconduct.

The JSC overturned a Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s finding that the judge president was guilty of only misconduct.

That tribunal controversially cleared Mbenenge of sexual harassment and gross misconduct in relation to a series of salacious WhatsApp messages he sent to Makhanda high court secretary Andiswa Mengo.

She laid a complaint of sexual harassment against Mbenenge and produced as evidence hundreds of sexually explicit messages sent over a period of about 11 months.

The tribunal found the messages exchanged had been consensual and not unwelcome by Mengo, and that there was therefore no sexual harassment or gross misconduct.

But after considering that report as well as further written submissions by both Mbenenge and Mengo’s lawyers, the small JSC — the name given to the JSC that sits without members of parliament — rejected its findings.

In that report, the JSC agreed with the tribunal that, on the admitted facts, Mbenenge was guilty of contravening the judicial code of conduct requiring judges to always act honourably and in a manner befitting judicial office.

It said his conduct was “grossly inappropriate for a person holding the position of judge [let alone a judge president]” especially in relation to a person in Mengo’s position.

The JSC roundly rejected the tribunal’s finding that there had been no sexual harassment, saying it did not apply the appropriate standard.

It said the tribunal failed to properly consider the impact of the relationship of power between Mbenenge and Mengo and that Mbenenge had shown no remorse for his conduct.

The Judicial Conduct Committee secretariat said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that it would submit the small JSC’s findings and report to National Assembly speaker Thokozile Didiza.

Mbenenge has been on voluntary “special leave” over the more than two years the process has run its course.

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