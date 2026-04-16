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BREAKING | Julius Malema sentenced to five years’ imprisonment

Twanet Olivier imposed the sentence on Thursday after finding Malema guilty in January

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

EFF leader Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Malema was found guilty in January by magistrate Twanet Olivier on five counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from a July 2018 EFF rally at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, during which Malema fired a semi-automatic rifle into the air.

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