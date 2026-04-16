Mabuyane blasts Malema over claim of fraudulent master’s degree

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Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has rejected allegations made by EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday that he fraudulently obtained a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare, describing the claims as baseless and defamatory.

Malema made the allegations while addressing EFF supporters outside the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City.

Mabuyane said the allegations were false and without merit, and denied that he holds a master’s degree from the universirty.

“Furthermore,” added a statement from the premier’s office, “the matter relating to the premier and the University of Fort Hare is currently before the courts and is therefore sub-judice.

“It would be improper and unlawful to ventilate its merits in the public domain while legal processes are underway.”

In the strongly-worded statement, Mabuyane suggested Malema should rather focus on his own court battle.

“It is both unfortunate and telling that Mr Malema continues to display a malicious fixation driven by political mischief on the person of premier Mabuyane, instead of focusing on his own legal challenges,” the statement said.

“Mr Malema has just been convicted and sentenced to direct imprisonment by a court of law for his reckless behaviour of discharging a firearm in public.

“His focus should be more on showing remorse to the South African public for his egregious behaviour, because as a public representative he has failed to respect the rule of law.”

Mabuyane implored Malema to lead by example.

“Premier Mabuyane advises Mr Malema to draw the necessary lessons from this unfortunate episode of his life and become a better person and set a good example for his followers,” the statement said.

“Premier Mabuyane calls on Mr Malema to respect the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, and not to undermine it through reckless statements or by attempting to dictate to law enforcement agencies how they should execute their constitutional mandate.”

Mabuyane cautioned the EFF leader that he was not above the law.

" No individual, regardless of their political standing, is above the law or when its suits them is entitled to weaponise public platforms to spread misinformation and defame others," the statement said.

“Premier Mabuyane has instructed his legal representatives to explore appropriate legal remedies in response to what appears to be a pattern of sustained and defamatory conduct by Mr Malema.

“Premier Mabuyane remains committed to serving the people of the Eastern Cape with integrity and transparency, and will not be distracted by political grandstanding or malicious attacks on his character.

“These claims are not only factually incorrect but form part of a broader pattern of reckless political rhetoric.

“Premier Mabuyane urges all leaders to exercise responsibility, particularly when making public pronouncements.”

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