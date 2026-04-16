Mfazi family calls for review of report on Phala Phala scandal

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The family of former Eastern Cape police boss Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi has called for a review of public protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s 2023 report on the Phala Phala scandal, citing what it says are conflicting findings in a recent Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report.

The unclassified Ipid report, released last week, implicates President Cyril Ramaphosa and the former head of the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU), Major General Wally Rhoode, in alleged contraventions of the Criminal Procedure Act for failing to report the 2020 theft at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm to a local police station.

Ipid found that the PPU, under Rhoode, abused state resources and conducted an unauthorised investigation into the theft, allegedly invoking Ramaphosa’s name.

Rhoode had previously maintained that Mfazi, who died in 2021, had been briefed about the theft of foreign currency and was aware of subsequent actions taken.

This version formed part of the public protector’s June 2023 report, which cleared Ramaphosa of violating the executive ethics code in relation to the incident.

However, the public protector at the time noted that no evidence had been provided to support Rhoode’s claim that he had reported the matter to Mfazi, and that no such information could be verified through SAPS records.

The latest Ipid findings appear to further distance Mfazi from any alleged cover-up.

According to the report, Rhoode was not reporting within Mfazi’s chain of command, but directly to then national police commissioner Khehla Sithole.

It found that by approaching Mfazi, Rhoode had contravened SAPS reporting protocols.

Ipid also found no evidence that Mfazi had been informed of the theft itself.

Instead, Rhoode is said to have reported only a “breach of security”, without disclosing the alleged multimillion-rand theft.

The findings support testimony by former crime intelligence analyst Philasande Dotyeni, who told a parliamentary ad hoc committee last month that Mfazi only became aware of the full extent of the incident in June 2020, after being informed by former intelligence head Arthur Fraser.

Mfazi’s widow, Lindelwa, said by that stage key actions linked to the alleged cover-up had already taken place without his knowledge.

Our aim is simply to ensure the historical record is accurate and that General Mfazi’s legacy is not tarnished by unverified assertions. We wish to put the record straight

The family said the public protector’s report relied on what it described as a false narrative and should now be reviewed in light of the new evidence.

“The integrity of public institutions depends on correcting errors when new evidence emerges.

“Our aim is simply to ensure the historical record is accurate and that General Mfazi’s legacy is not tarnished by unverified assertions. We wish to put the record straight,” the family said.

The family has also approached the United Nations Human Rights Council, alleging a failure by the South African government to adequately investigate Mfazi’s death.

It is calling for a special rapporteur to probe his killing as a possible extrajudicial act.

As part of its submission, the family has provided a booklet compiled by Mfazi, which they say documents his investigations into several high-profile cases.

At the time of his death, Mfazi was involved in a number of sensitive probes, including a R1.6bn personal protective equipment fraud case linked to police procurement, as well as other corruption and organised crime matters.

Dockets on his desk reportedly included the Phala Phala matter, a R6.1bn police forensic systems contract and the assassination of Cape Town detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

The renewed calls come amid a public petition, #JusticeForMfazi, which is aiming to gather one-million signatures in support of a parliamentary inquiry into his death and related cases.

The petition is expected to close on July 8, marking five years since Mfazi’s death.

Mfazi’s policing career spanned decades.

He served as Western Cape deputy provincial commissioner for corporate services between 2003 and 2008, before moving to the Eastern Cape as head of crime intelligence until 2018.

He later held senior positions at SAPS national headquarters, including deputy national commissioner for management advisory services, and also acted as national police commissioner.

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