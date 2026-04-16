WATCH | Julius Malema’s sentencing triggers panic in Joburg CBD

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Members of the EFF Johannesburg unhappy after the sentencing of their leader, Julius Malema, on April 16 2026. Picture:

EFF members in Joburg rioted after the sentencing of their leader, Julius Malema, forcing shops in the Joburg CBD to close.

The chaos erupted outside the high court in Johannesburg near the public viewing of the Malema sentencing by the East London magistrate’s court. The crowd started getting rowdy as the Eastern Cape magistrate handed Malema a five-year direct imprisonment sentence.

Sensing possible commotion, shops around the viewing area started closing their doors.

EFF Gauteng Region members chant in the Joburg CBD as they watch their leader Julius Malema's court proceedings on a big screen.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/oZE1doOxs9 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026

The court has also closed its gates, not allowing people to enter and leave out of safety concerns, as shops in Small Street closed as members of the red party marched through, some holding golf clubs, sjamboks and wooden planks.

In Joburg | EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga says party members came out in numbers to show support to their leader Julius Malema who was sentenced to five years imprisonment on Thursday for discharging a firearm.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/e6edvKzwRf — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026

Malema was sentenced following his conviction on charges of contravening gun laws.