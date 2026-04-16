Zuza navigation app inventor heading for Silicon Valley

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Mdantsane innovator Sivuyile Ngcanga is behind the Zuza navigation app, a homegrown solution designed to map underserved areas.

A Mdantsane entrepreneur is preparing to take his homegrown innovation — a navigation app designed to solve a problem familiar to millions living in townships and rural areas — to the global stage.

Sivuyile Ngcanga, 36, will soon travel to technology hub Silicon Valley in the US to present his Zuza navigation app, which maps areas that do not have formal addresses, to potential investors.

The idea has been years in the making.

Ngcanga, who developed skills in mechatronics, robotics and automation engineering at the Mercedes-Benz Technical Training Centre, began working on the app project in 2018, starting from scratch by collecting data himself.

He went door to door in his community, mapping households and building the foundation for what would later become the Zuza app.

In 2020, the project gained early recognition when his team won an innovation pitching competition that included a promise of funding once the idea had been patented.

Those plans were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, but Ngcanga continued working on the concept.

After completing the patent process, he received his certificate in 2024 and was named a finalist in the LIF Global 2024 programme run by the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The idea behind Zuza is deeply personal.

Ngcanga said it was sparked by the death of his father, who had a serious heart condition, after emergency services personnel struggled to find their home.

“We were there for six hours,” he said.

“Paramedics took two hours to arrive, and the forensic services came much later.”

He said the delays were not due to poor service, but rather the difficulty of navigating in Mdantsane.

“They couldn’t find us in the township. That’s when it really hit me that something had to change,” he said.

That experience became the driving force behind the app.

The Zuza platform is designed to improve navigation in areas often overlooked by traditional mapping systems, offering more precise location information for users in townships and rural communities.

Beyond directions, the app allows users to report service delivery issues by pinning the locations of potholes, burst pipes, broken street lights or uncollected refuse, and uploading images or videos.

Ngcanga said his team was also developing a feature that would allow users to communicate without mobile data or network coverage — which could prove critical in emergencies.

“It’s about making sure people can reach each other when it matters most,” he said.

Though the app is focused on local challenges, Ngcanga believes the concept has global potential.

“When I went to a conference in England, I saw that other developing countries are dealing with the same issue,” he said.

“That’s when I realised this could work internationally.”

It’s about making sure people can reach each other when it matters most

The project has grown into a team effort, with eight people involved in development, including software developers and data collectors who helped build the initial database.

A prototype has already been tested in the Buffalo City Metro, demonstrating that the concept is practical.

Ngcanga is now looking to scale the project and is seeking about R20m in funding to refine the app and prepare it for wider rollout.

His upcoming trip to Silicon Valley took shape after he won a Startup Grind competition, which earned him the opportunity to pitch to international investors.

“I’m going there with hope,” he said.

If successful, he plans to complete the full version of the app by November, test it during the festive season and launch it in early 2027.

Despite interest from abroad, Ngcanga said he remained committed to building the solution at home.

“I come from the Eastern Cape, and there aren’t many opportunities,” he said.

“I want to change that, even if it’s in a small way.”

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