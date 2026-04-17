Gutted Botha Sigcau building declared safe for access

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The Botha Sigcau government building in Mthatha has been declared safe for controlled access after a devastating fire gutted the building on March 27.

The historic Botha Sigcau government building in Mthatha, which was gutted by fire almost a month ago, has been declared safe for controlled access and further investigation after the blaze was fully contained and the structure sufficiently cooled.

Eastern Cape provincial government spokesperson Khusela Rantjie said the King Sabata Dalindyebo fire department declared the building safe for access on April 10.

“The last flare-up occurred on March 27, and the building was cordoned off to allow for cooling and ongoing safety monitoring of the structure until the KSD municipal fire department declared the building safe to access effectively on April 10,” Rantjie said.

“This marks a critical milestone, as it allows forensic investigators and later technical teams to commence detailed assessments to determine the full extent of the damage and cause of the fire, as well as to evaluate rehabilitation and future use of the building.”

Since April 10, several investigation units, including forensic fire experts, have been working inside the building.

On Thursday, police K9 search-and-rescue teams from Mthatha, Lusikisiki, KuGumpo City and Khowa spent the day searching for any bodies that might be trapped inside.

Government employees are expected to be allowed back into their offices on Monday to retrieve any items that can still be salvaged.

The provincial government said access remained restricted to authorised personnel only.

The 13-storey building, which housed 1,330 employees across 11 provincial and national departments, sustained extensive damage on multiple floors.

“A comprehensive engineering assessment will also be undertaken to inform the next steps regarding rehabilitation and long-term use of the facility,” Rantjie said.

She said refurbishment and infrastructure upgrades were already under way at the 50-year-old building when the fire broke out on March 24.

The work included renovations and the replacement of ablution facilities, kitchens, electrical and mechanical systems, fire systems and ceilings across all floors.

“The work was being implemented in phases, subject to budget availability, with renovations having been completed on six floors — the second, third, fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth.”

Rantjie said the government was continuing to deal with business continuity plans and the provision of permanent accommodation for displaced staff.

“While access to the building has now been permitted, the government has already implemented extensive measures to ensure continuity of services following the fire incident.

“Despite infrastructure challenges, essential services remain available and departments continue to support communities across the district.”

Affected departments have been relocated to alternative sites, while some employees continue to work remotely where possible.

The health department has moved services to the EMS Mthatha Base Station, Mthatha Depot and Lilitha Nursing College.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs staff have been accommodated at the KD Matanzima Building.

The education department has been relocated to Attwell Madala Senior Secondary School, St John’s College, sections of the KD Matanzima Building, Umtata High School dormitories and the Trinset Building near Sidwadwa Park.

Other departments, including social development, agriculture, sport, recreation, arts and culture, transport, human settlements, the deeds office, SAPS and economic development and environmental affairs, have also been moved to temporary sites across Mthatha and surrounding areas.

I must say, just from a layperson’s perspective, it does seem suspicious how quickly the building went up in flames, and how many floors were affected — Dean Macpherson, public works minister

Police have opened an arson case, with the Hawks now leading the investigation.

The fire, which reportedly started on the upper floors, is believed to have destroyed between 75% and 95% of the structure.

Public works minister Dean Macpherson has raised concerns about how quickly the fire spread.

“I must say, just from a layperson’s perspective, it does seem suspicious how quickly the building went up in flames, and how many floors were affected.

“I’m not an investigator, but from the initial discussions I’ve had, I sincerely hope there was nothing nefarious involved because the fire appears to have spread across two floors far too quickly,” he told the Sowetan.

“That building is clearly very historic. The first phase dates back to 1972, and it’s evident that there were serious issues with maintenance systems.”

The building housed 684 offices, 11 government departments and more than 1,300 employees, making it a central pillar of provincial administration in the province.

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