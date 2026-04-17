Mkambati rises on global conservation stage

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The Mkambati Nature Reserve has been officially recognised as a wetland of international importance.

Mkambati Nature Reserve has been elevated to the global stage after being officially recognised as a wetland of international importance — a milestone underscoring the Wild Coast’s ecological richness and conservation ambitions.

Speaking at the official handover on Wednesday, deputy forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Narend Singh said the reserve’s designation as the Eastern Cape’s first Ramsar site marked a “significant milestone” for both conservation and local development.

The Ramsar Convention, an international treaty dedicated to the protection of wetlands, recognises sites of exceptional ecological value.

Mkambati now joins a select group of globally protected wetlands, becoming SA’s 31st Ramsar site and reinforcing the importance of its ecosystems on the world stage.

Nestled along the Wild Coast in Pondoland, Mkambati’s wetlands include rare swamp forests, estuaries and distinctive coastal features, including 21 waterfalls such as the Mkambati Falls, which cascades directly into the sea.

The reserve is owned by the Mkambati Land Trust, representing about 40,000 residents in surrounding communities.

After a successful land claim, the community took ownership of the land, and the reserve is now jointly managed with the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency.

Singh said the area’s biodiversity and relatively pristine condition made it stand out at a time when many wetlands across SA were under pressure.

“At a time when wetlands face multiple pressures from pollution, development and poor land use practices, finding systems that remain in good condition is rare,” he said.

Mkambati’s significance extends beyond its wetlands.

The reserve forms part of the Maputaland–Pondoland–Albany biodiversity hotspot, one of the most important centres of plant diversity globally.

Spanning about 7,700ha, it protects a largely untouched stretch of coastline where rolling grasslands meet deep river gorges carved by the Msikaba and Mtentu rivers.

The landscape is defined by its dramatic natural features — from unspoilt estuaries and swamp forests to waterfalls that plunge into the Indian Ocean.

It also supports a wide range of wildlife, including grazing antelope, diverse birdlife and marine species such as dolphins and seasonal whales just offshore.

This is about protecting biodiversity while supporting economic development and improving livelihoods

The designation builds on earlier recognition of Mkambati as a critical biodiversity site and comes amid ongoing debate around development in the Wild Coast, including concerns over land linked to the N2 Wild Coast toll road project.

Singh said the Ramsar framework promoted a balance between conservation and development, encouraging the “wise use” of wetlands.

“This is about protecting biodiversity while supporting economic development and improving livelihoods,” he said, adding that sustainable tourism and nature-based enterprises could benefit local communities.

The government has committed R17m towards infrastructure upgrades and improved visitor access at the reserve, part of efforts to unlock its tourism potential while maintaining environmental safeguards.

The designation also forms part of the broader Wild Coast Conservation and Development Initiative, a multi-stakeholder effort involving the government, conservation bodies, traditional leaders and local communities.

“We are working towards a model that is practical, inclusive and balanced,” Singh said.

Traditional leaders and the Mkambati Land Trust were central to the process, with co-governance highlighted as key to long-term sustainability.

The Ramsar status also underscores the importance of water security in the region, which relies largely on local rivers and aquifers rather than external sources.

Environmental programmes have already restored more than 1,400ha of wetlands in the province.

The designation comes as new conservation efforts take root at Mkambati.

The Daily Dispatch recently reported on the launch of the “Green Griffons”, a community-based environmental ranger group set to operate at the reserve, linking conservation to job creation and skills development.

The recognition sharpens the focus on how development in the area will be managed.

Singh urged stakeholders to view the designation as both an achievement and a responsibility.

“Let us take pride in this milestone and renew our shared commitment to protecting Mkambati’s wetlands — for today and future generations,” he said.

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