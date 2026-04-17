NPA condemns EFF threats against prosecutor in Malema case

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The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has condemned social media threats against a prosecutor in EFF leader Julius Malema’s firearm court case, in KuGompo City.

Without identifying the prosecutor, the NPA expressed concern at social media backlash allegedly directed at the official.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago did not disclose the kinds of threats directed at the official.

“The NPA noted with concern the circulation of content on social media platform X, purporting to represent the EFF, in which statements contain serious threats directed at a prosecutor involved in a matter before the KuGompo Regional Court,” he said.

“The NPA strongly condemns any form of intimidation or threats against its prosecutors. These officials serve the public by representing the state and are constitutionally mandated to execute their duties without fear, favour or prejudice.”

Kganyago appealed to the public to take any form of threats against prosecutors seriously.

“Threats against prosecutors, whether perceived as credible or not, must be treated with the utmost seriousness and reported to the relevant law enforcement authorities for investigation,” he said.

“Such conduct undermines the rule of law and poses a real risk to the safety and lives of those entrusted with upholding justice.”

“This concern is heightened in the Eastern Cape, where three prosecutors have tragically been killed over the past two years, underscoring the very real dangers faced by members of the prosecuting authority.”

Despite the threats, the NPA is determined to execute its duties to the best of its abilities.

“The NPA remains resolute in its commitment to safeguard its prosecutors and ensure that they are able to perform their functions independently, safely and effectively,” Kganyago said.

“Prosecutors are officers of court, and a threat to a prosecutor will attract consequences, and anyone must desist from whatever form of threat against them.”

In its verified official X account, the EFF allegedly posted on Thursday: “The only thing we need to do is to make sure that this prosecutor, who is arrogant and suffers from short-man syndrome, is taught a lesson!”

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