Resilience and community impact recognised in business awards

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Resilience, reinvention and community impact took centre stage as six Eastern Cape businesses were honoured at the Border-Kei Chamber of Business 2026 Awards in KuGompo City this week.

Held at the Osner Hotel under the theme "Aloe Elegance: Thriving Through Growth and Resilience”, the event brought together entrepreneurs and industry leaders whose stories reflected the realities of building businesses in a tough economic climate.

Among the standout winners was emerging entrepreneur Dr Nontembeko Somlota, whose journey from a modest background to running a growing medical practice highlighted the personal determination behind many of the evening’s successes.

Somlota, who opened her practice in 2022, has focused on community-centred health care, particularly women’s wellness.

Through small, targeted outreach initiatives, she has created spaces for discussions around issues often overlooked, including menopause — the subject of her recently published book.

She told guests that building a business required more than technical skill.

“It takes daily commitment, courage and integrity,” she said, crediting her family and community support structures for helping her navigate early challenges.

Property entrepreneur Justin Rohtbart, winner in the entrepreneur category, echoed that sentiment, emphasising mindset over talent.

“Success is not reserved for a select few,” he said, urging aspiring business owners to focus on discipline, mentorship and financial understanding.

With most of our patients unable to afford care, we rely heavily on the community

In the social impact category, St Bernard’s Hospice was recognised for its work providing palliative care to more than 320 patients each month.

Chief executive Melissa Knox said the organisation’s focus remained on dignity and comfort rather than profit.

“With most of our patients unable to afford care, we rely heavily on the community,” she said, calling on businesses to view their support as an investment in humanity.

For Luke and MJ Marquand of Chem-Ex Industrial Chemicals, finalists in the corporate gold category, the recognition followed a difficult period of transition.

Taking over the family business with limited experience, they faced the loss of key clients and rising competition.

“We made mistakes early on,” they admitted, adding that those challenges forced them to introduce stronger systems, improve customer service and rebuild the company’s foundation.

Their message was simple: perseverance matters.

In the corporate platinum category, former Twizza CEO Lisle Clark reflected on the company’s growth from a regional brand to a national player, culminating in its recent acquisition by an international beverage group.

Clark said the deal would open doors for expansion and innovation while maintaining the company’s Eastern Cape roots.

Businesswoman of the Year Hanlie Bassingthwaighte was recognised for a career spanning decades, from trucking to property development.

After selling her business in 2018, she returned in 2023 to launch a new real estate venture with her son, which has since grown into a leading independent agency.

Beyond business, she continues to support local charities, reinforcing the link between commercial success and community upliftment.

Border-Kei Chamber CEO Lizelle Maurice said the awards, reintroduced in 2023, were designed to recognise businesses that had weathered challenges ranging from Covid-19 and floods to load-shedding and economic uncertainty.

“The aloe symbolises resilience,” she said. “It thrives in tough conditions, just like many of our businesses.”

Maurice said the awards were driven by community nominations, with entries for this year already open ahead of the main ceremony in November.

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