While EFF members supported Malema, woman reported rape

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EFF supporters march on KuGompo City's Commercial Road towards the court where party leader Julius Malema appeared for sentencing proceedings.

While EFF members gathered at KuGompo City’s Jan Smuts Stadium in support of party leader Julius Malema in his firearm court case, a 20-year-old woman opened a rape complaint at the stadium.

EFF members gathered at the stadium before making their way to court this week.

The victim registered the complaint at about 5am on Thursday, but later declined to open a formal case.

“Police were summoned by security for a rape complaint at the stadium,” said police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.

“A 20-year-old victim came forward with an allegation of rape, and a suspect was arrested.

“However, on the way to the Thuthuzela care centre the victim declined to open a formal case. In the absence of a formal complaint, the suspect was released.

“SAPS respects the victim’s decision and remains committed to supporting survivors of gender-based violence through victim support services, including counselling and referrals.”

Two other arrests in the city during Malema’s sentencing were for dealing in drugs on Oxford Street and for cable theft.

According to Gantana, the two arrests were unrelated to the court proceedings.

“They are being processed according to standard procedure,” Gantana said.

“No other incidents or injuries were reported on day two [Thursday].

“Most supporters have left the stadium. About 21 taxis with supporters remain at the stadium at this time [Thursday night].”

There were no major incidents reported during the two-day sentencing proceedings.

The proceedings on Wednesday and Thursday saw scores of EFF supporters turning the court precinct red in support of their leader.

On Thursday night Gantana confirmed there was high police visibility in the city.

“SAPS maintains a robust and highly visible presence across KuGompo City,” she said.

“Deployed members include public order police, visible policing units and intelligence monitoring teams.

“Patrols have been increased, and rapid response teams remain on standby to address any potential disruptions immediately.

“This enhanced visibility will continue for as long as the security risk assessment requires.

“The public is commended for its co-operation. Police will remain vigilant to ensure the safety of all persons and property.”

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the peaceful conclusion of the court proceedings.

“We are satisfied that proceedings have remained peaceful,” he said.

“I thank the community, role players and our members for their restraint and professionalism.

“However, we will not drop our guard. SAPS remains on high alert, and anyone who breaks the law will be dealt with decisively. Obey the law and follow police instructions.”

Malema’s sentencing proceedings drew large crowds to the city.

On Tuesday night, supporters held a vigil at the stadium.

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