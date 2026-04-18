Eastern Cape man arrested after police recover suspected stolen cattle

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Police are yet to locate the owner of the recovered livestock.

Eastern Cape police have recovered 15 suspected stolen cattle and arrested a 27-year-old-man.

The suspect was nabbed in the Mjikweni locality in the Ngcolokini administrative area on Thursday afternoon for possession of suspected stolen cattle.

“Police received information about a man looking after cattle in a Mjikweni locality grazing field that were allegedly stolen in Sulenkama,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

“Police tactically approached the man and recovered 15 mixed cattle with an estimated value of R180,000.”

The suspect was due to appear in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Friday for contravening the Stock Theft Act.

The investigation is ongoing and police are yet to locate the owner of the livestock.

OR Tambo District police commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana welcomed the suspect’s arrest and recovery of the cattle.

“Police will continue to use every available resource in the OR Tambo District to combat stock theft,” he said.

“Stock theft is leaving families, especially small-scale farmers, deeply impoverished.

“Farmers must know that it is critical, and mandated in terms of law, to brand their livestock at six months.”

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