KuGompo City raid nets 25 undocumented foreigners, 17 drunk drivers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The suspects are due to appear in the local magistrate's court soon.

Twenty-five undocumented foreign nationals and 17 drunk drivers were arrested in KuGompo City this weekend.

During Operation Shanela II between Friday and Saturday, 168 people were searched and 70 vehicles stopped at a vehicle checkpoint.

Patrols covered three malls, 19 ATMs, four taxi ranks, two railway stations, two retail centres, eight filling stations and eight key points.

Two drug premises were also searched.

“The operational concept focused on combat actions including foot patrols, vehicle patrols, stop and search procedures, closing of shebeens, flooding the central business district, vehicle checkpoints, enforcement of the Road Traffic Act and enforcement of the Immigration Act,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.

“Specific priorities included combating human trafficking, drug trafficking, stock theft, carjackings, illegal firearms, possession of presumed stolen property, cash-in-transit robberies and searching for stolen vehicles.

“The focus area was the KuGompo City policing area, with a zero-tolerance approach to crime in the BCM District.”

Members visited eight problematic registered liquor outlets in Duncan Village and KuGompo City.

A compliance inspection was conducted and no compliance notices were issued.

The department of home affairs immigration unit checked 30 undocumented foreign nationals.

After verification, 25 were arrested, Gantana said.

“In KuGompo, 17 motorists were arrested for drunken driving. One suspect was arrested for possession of ammunition. Another was arrested for possession of drugs. A further suspect was charged with failing to safeguard a firearm.

“In Kidds Beach, one person was arrested for possession of drugs.

“Recoveries included drugs, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Under the overall command of Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, with Buffalo City district commissioner Maj-Gen Christopher Wright as operational commander, a force comprising SAPS members, provincial traffic officers, department of home affairs officials and Eastern Cape Liquor Board officials was deployed across the BCM District.

The operation ran from 9pm on Friday to 3am on Saturday.

Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha also joined the operation.

Ncata said Operation Shanela II continues to prove that “there is no sanctuary for lawlessness in the Eastern Cape”.

He praised the multi-disciplinary approach, especially the immigration enforcement that led to the arrest of 25 undocumented people, and warned that those who drive under the influence or possess illegal items will be arrested.

Nqatha commended the men and women in blue for their dedication and visible policing, saying that such integrated operations send a strong message that crime will not be tolerated across the province.

The suspects are expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court soon.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch