Meet the five candidates recommended to fill W Cape bench vacancies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended five candidates to fill vacancies in the Western Cape Division of the High Court.

The commission interviewed a total of 11 candidates on Thursday and Friday as part of a week-long sitting dedicated to filling judicial vacancies across various divisions.

Candidates were questioned on their professional backgrounds, educational qualifications, work experience and previous judgments.

“Following its deliberations, the JSC has resolved to advise the president to appoint the following candidates to fill the five vacancies in the Western Cape division of the High Court,” the commission announced.

The five selected candidates are:

Rodgers (Roy) Barendse: Executive consultant and director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

With a legal career spanning more than 36 years, Barendse’s experience includes two terms as an acting judge in the Western Cape Division of the High Court in 2024 and 2025. His expertise lies in private practice, commercial litigation and civil litigation.

“I would say I’m more than ready,” Barendse said during his interview. “The reality is any person who steps into a new role will have to grow. The amount of growth will differ from person to person, but the time it takes to develop will also vary.”

Diane Davis: Advocate at the Cape Bar

Davis’s academic achievements include a BA and an LLB (Magna Cum Laude). While acting at the Western Cape High Court, she presided over a wide range of complex commercial and civil matters.

During her interview, Davis emphasised the synergy between law and mediation, focusing on problem-solving and cost-efficiency for clients.

“I can’t tell you what breaks my heart more than seeing people go through a divorce and, by the time they come to court, they have bankrupted themselves,” she said.

While concerns were raised regarding her limited experience in criminal law, she assured the commission: “I feel confident I can hold my own in criminal matters.” Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi commended Davis for her commitment to mentoring black junior advocates in the commercial field, noting that such support is vital for transformation.

Ncumisa Mayosi: Advocate at the Cape Bar

Mayosi has practised law for nearly two decades, specialising in administrative and constitutional law. She has served as an acting judge of the Western Cape High Court for several terms since March 2015, totaling about 75 weeks on the bench.

Mayosi spoke about the challenges facing black women in the judiciary. “It’s difficult,” she noted. “You are invisible; you don’t have a voice. You have to shout very loud to be seen.” She highlighted the prevalence of microaggressions, and the “double whammy” faced by African women in the profession.

“The belief that merit and transformation cannot exist in the same place still persists,” Mayosi added. “That remains a significant challenge.”

Pinda Njokweni: Advocate of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates

An experienced attorney and advocate, Njokweni has held chambers at the Island Group of Advocates since 2024. With nearly 30 years in the legal profession, his career has been defined by high-stakes litigation, including high-value commercial disputes, mineral rights and land restitution cases.

Phillipa van Zyl: Practising advocate of the Cape Bar

Van Zyl earned her LLB in 1995, beginning her career as a tutor at the University of Cape Town before serving as a legal administration officer for the Western Cape provincial government in 1997.

She has been in the legal profession for more than 20 years. Since January 2022, she has acted as a judge in the Western Cape Division for nine and a half terms, during which she has delivered about 163 judgments.

TimesLIVE