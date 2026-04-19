AbaThembu king enters Mabuyane degree row, demands accountability

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AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has entered the fray over accusations that Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane obtained a master’s degree fraudulently from the University of Fort Hare.

The premier has vehemently denied the accusations and his lawyers are demanding a retraction and apology from EFF leader Julius Malema, who revisited the controversy after the conclusion of sentencing in his firearms trial in KuGompo City last week.

“Our client has not stolen any degree from the University of Fort Hare, including a master’s degree,” Mabuyane’s lawyers said in a letter to Malema.

“Indeed, he does not have a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare and has never claimed to have one.”

The EFF said the allegations had been in the public domain for years and did not originate from its leader.

Dalindyebo slammed Mabuyane’s response at the weekend.

“Let it be stated without ambiguity that the people of South Africa are not fools, and they will not be misled by carefully constructed denials that avoid the central issues under public discussion,” the king said through his spokesperson, Mayibuye Mandela.

“The premier’s admission that he does not hold a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare does not resolve the matter.

“Instead, it deepens long-standing public concern and raises further questions that have persisted for years.

“Rather than providing full clarity, the response has been marked by selective disclosure and reliance on procedural and legal defences.

“Hiding behind the term ‘sub judice’ is not accountability; it is avoidance.

“His majesty further recalls that he previously took steps by opening a formal case relating to matters connected to the conduct of the premier.

“At the time, the king was informed that the matter had been escalated to the then acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service.

“To this day, the outcome of that process remains unclear.

“This continues to raise serious concerns about transparency, consistency and the equal application of justice, particularly where politically connected individuals are involved.”

Dalindyebo also lamented “unresolved high-level matters”.

“It is further noted that concerns of delayed accountability and unresolved high-level matters have, in different contexts, also been raised in relation to processes involving senior public figures, including President Cyril Ramaphosa,” Mandela said.

“This pattern reinforces a growing public perception that accountability mechanisms are not applied with equal effectiveness across all levels of leadership.

“The response issued by premier Mabuyane seeks to dismiss legitimate public concern while simultaneously launching personal attacks against Julius Malema.

“This approach does not address the substance of the issue.

“Instead, it reflects a political strategy of deflection, where scrutiny is met with accusation rather than explanation.

“His majesty notes that what has been raised by Julius Malema should not be treated as an isolated or occasional political intervention,” Mandela said.

“It reflects issues that require continuous public scrutiny and sustained accountability in the daily governance of public institutions.

“These matters should not depend on periodic political statements but must form part of an ongoing national culture of accountability.

“The absence of clear public records showing formal disciplinary action by the province in relation to the University of Fort Hare matter only strengthens public questions about consistency and institutional response.

“His majesty further observes that accountability cannot rest solely on the voice of one political leader.

“While Julius Malema has consistently raised these concerns, it is the responsibility of all institutions, leaders and society at large to ensure that such matters are not ignored until they become politically convenient.

“His majesty notes that public office requires full accountability and that engagement with public scrutiny must be met with clarity, not evasion or intimidation.”

Asked about Mabuyane’s threatened legal action against Malema, EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said: “Bring it on.”

Though the ANC on Thursday announced that he had opened a defamation case, Mabuyane clarified on Friday that he was not necessarily taking that path.

“I have instructed my lawyers to start the process of litigation to stop his mischief,” he said.

On Sunday, Mabuyane confirmed he had seen the king’s statement and declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is yet to receive a letter from Malema requesting an update on an investigation into allegations of academic fraud at Fort Hare involving ANC leaders.

The letter has been shared widely on social media.

EFF Eastern Cape secretary Simthembile Madikizela has confirmed that it is authentic.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa had not yet received the letter.

“The president is currently travelling in Spain on a working visit,” Magwenya said.

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