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Help sought in tracing missing Eastern Cape man 

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

missing man (Supplied)

Eastern Cape police have appealed for the public’s assistance in locating a 42-year-old man who went missing nearly a week ago.

Vuyisa Mlambo vanished from his home in the Mbutho locality in Tsolo on April 13 at about 5.30am.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

“At the time of his disappearance, Mlambo was wearing cream-white trousers, black shoes, and a long black coat,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

“He has a twisted left leg, which causes him to limp while walking.

“A search has been conducted in the surrounding area, and enquiries have been made with relatives and friends, but without success.”

Police appealed to anyone with information about Mlambo’s whereabouts to contact the Tsolo police detectives’ head, Lt-Col September, on 082-442-0733 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111.

Daily Dispatch

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