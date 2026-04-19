Kenton anti-crime activist Eric Dili found shot dead behind vehicle

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Anti-drug and crime activist Eric Dili was found dead behind a vehicle he was driving on Saturday evening after he was fatally shot in Tana Square, Ekuphumleni, in Kenton-on-Sea.

According to police, Dili who was also a community radio presenter at Ndlambe FM, had briefly left his home to collect items for a family traditional ceremony.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said police officers were called to a shooting incident on Saturday at 9pm in Tana Square, Ekuphumleni.

“Upon arrival, they found the body of Dili lying behind the vehicle he had been driving,” he said.

“He was allegedly confronted and shot by three unknown [men] in the upper body.”

McCarthy said the shooters then approached a nearby parked Toyota Fortuner, forcefully removed its occupants, and fled t in the vehicle.

“The hijacked SUV was later recovered abandoned just outside Kenton-on-Sea,” he said.

Police have urged anyone with information related to the murder to come forward.

Dili, who chaired the Kenton Crime Forum, was widely known in local communities for his work steering young people away from drugs and crime.

A rehabilitated former prisoner, he dedicated his life to motivational speaking and co-ordinating youth-focused initiatives across the Ndlambe Local Municipality.

He served 22 years of a reduced sentence (initially 116 years, reduced to 53) for crimes including armed robbery and murder.

After his release, he became a community activist focusing on fighting gender-based violence (GBV) and substance abuse, using platforms like radio and the Eric Dili Community Development forum.

Daily Dispatch