Missing Eastern Cape man reunited with family after week-long search

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Vuyisa Mlambo, 42, of the Mbutho locality in Tsolo, went missing after leaving his home on April 13.

An Eastern Cape man who went missing for almost a week has been found safe and reunited with his family.

Vuyisa Mlambo, 42, of the Mbutho locality in Tsolo, disappeared after leaving his home on Monday, April 13.

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said on Sunday that Mlambo had since been found by police in Mqanduli.

“He was safely reunited with his family unharmed,” Matyolo said.

Police had earlier appealed for the public’s assistance in locating Mlambo after an initial search proved fruitless.

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