Tolashe was ‘safeguarding’ Chinese cars from being seized

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Under-fire social development minister Sisisi Tolashe says she registered the two luxury BAIC vehicles donated by Chinese officials in her children’s names to prevent them from being seized.

Tolashe told the ANC’s integrity commission this week that keeping the donations in her family was merely to “safeguard” them, as they risked being attached if they were registered with the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) she leads, should there be an order freezing the league’s assets.

In a letter dated April 17 to the commission’s chair, Rev Frank Chikane, which has been seen by the Sunday Times, Tolashe insists that, because of financial difficulties, assets registered with the ANC and its leagues are at constant risk of being attached. She therefore took the decision not to register the vehicles with the party.

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