Eastern Cape staff hail Kieswetter’s legacy as he leaves Sars hot seat

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Outgoing SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter celebrates with SARS employees during his farewell in KuGompo City on Monday.

South African Revenue Service (Sars) employees have heaped praise on outgoing commissioner Edward Kieswetter, saying he leaves behind a strong foundation on which they will continue to build.

Kieswetter is retiring as commissioner after taking the reins in 2019.

On Monday, scores of Sars employees gathered in KuGompo City for the Eastern Cape leg of the farewell for Kieswetter.

SARS regional director Xoliswa Sikuza, a former Mthatha branch manager, said Kieswetter created leaders and believed in them.

“In the results, we continue to deliver. Your true legacy goes beyond performance metrics. It lives in the values you instilled, in the courage you reminded us we have as Sars employees.

“You leave behind an organisation that stands firm, proud and ready because of the foundation you have laid. Your foundation is strong.”

She said Kieswetter’s impact will live on, and the blueprint he left will remain how they serve the public.

“On behalf of the Eastern Cape, thank you for seeing us. Before the commissioner came, we didn’t have regions. We were consolidated. Thank you for trusting us as the Eastern Cape,” she said.

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality MMC Noma Afrika Maxongo said the work of Sars enables local government to do its job.

She said they were inspired by Kieswetter’s leadership.

Kanya Ganya, an employee and member of the Eastern Cape Youth Committee, said the commissioner’s leadership propelled her.

“Thank you for believing in the next generation, giving us a chance to prove you right,” she said.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said Sars remains central to the functioning of the state.

“It is through its work that government is able to fund public services, sustain institutions, and respond to the needs of society. The performance of Sars has a direct impact on the country’s fiscal position. When revenue collection is strong and compliance improves, government is better able to meet its obligations.

“When there are weaknesses, the effects are felt across departments, provinces and municipalities,” Mvoko said.

He said the role of a commissioner carries significant responsibility and requires steady leadership, sound judgment and a clear commitment to the integrity of the institution.

Mvoko said during Kieswetter’s tenure, Sars has continued to strengthen its work in revenue collection, compliance and institutional rebuilding. He said there has also been a clear effort to modernise systems and improve efficiency in a changing economic environment.

“These developments matter because the effectiveness of a tax system depends on public confidence.

“As Provincial Treasury, we recognise that our work is deeply interconnected with that of Sars. The strength of the national revenue system has direct implications for provincial allocations, fiscal stability, and ultimately, service delivery at the coalface.

“Our ability to fund infrastructure, support municipalities, and respond to social needs depends on a reliable and efficient revenue system. There is also an important relationship between our institutions. Cooperation between Sars and government departments supports better compliance, improves information sharing, and strengthens the overall integrity of the public finance system,” he said.

He said Sars has demonstrated resilience in revenue collection despite a challenging economic environment shaped by geopolitical tensions, subdued domestic growth, and persistent fiscal pressures.

“In a context where global instability has disrupted trade flows, affected commodity prices, and heightened uncertainty, Sars has continued to strengthen compliance and improve administrative efficiency, enabling the state to maintain a relatively stable revenue base.

I leave with joy, gratitude and a deep sense that I’ve been privileged to be part of the great family of Sars. — Outgoing Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter

“This performance is particularly significant given the constraints posed by low economic growth, which naturally limits tax resilience. Through enhanced enforcement, better use of data, and sustained institutional rebuilding, Sars has managed to mitigate revenue risks and support fiscal stability at a time when public finances are under considerable strain.”

He said Kieswetter leaves behind an institution that is better positioned to carry out its mandate and to adapt to future challenges.

“Your contribution forms part of the broader effort to build capable institutions that support the country’s development.”

Kieswetter, in turn, showered the employees with praise, saying they contributed to turning things around at the institution.

He said what brought him joy was seeing workers transition from being a cleaner to a consultant or other positions during his tenure.

Kieswetter said the employees helped him in his leadership through their dedication to their work.

He said he leaves the hot seat at peace, knowing the legacy he leaves behind — the employees — will continue to flourish.

“I leave with joy, gratitude and a deep sense that I’ve been privileged to be part of the great family of Sars.

“To the rest of government, we know we have set the bar high. It is to inspire government institutions.

“My purpose for coming here is not for you to tribute me… but to thank you for your dedication. In doing so, you have left an indelible mark on my heart and soul.”

He encouraged those entrusted with leadership to serve the public and to put people first.

“We serve people when we deliver impactful results, when we transform policies into practices, when we turn our ambition into impactful outcomes,” he said.

He said when he came back to Sars in 2019, after leaving the organisation in 2010, he knew the role wouldn’t be an easy one.

“I was scared because I knew I would not only have friends, I would have doubters… I accepted because I knew it was a necessary role and I knew I could count on you [employees]."

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