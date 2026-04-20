King Dalindyebo accused of sidelining brother in bitter royal rift

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AbaThembu senior royal prince Mankunku Jongisiwe Mthandeni Dalindyebo has publicly accused his brother, King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo, of denying him his birthright, exposing a decades-long rift marked by alleged marginalisation and poverty.

AbaThembu senior royal prince Mankunku Jongisiwe Mthandeni Dalindyebo has publicly accused his brother, King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo, of denying him his birthright, exposing a decades-long rift marked by alleged marginalisation and poverty.

In a letter addressed to the king, the AbaThembu royal family and the public, Mankunku describes a life far removed from royal privilege and appeals for intervention to secure a chieftaincy he says is rightfully his.

“For more than two decades, I have waited for my brother’s promise to be fulfilled — the allocation of a chiefdom, a role that would restore my dignity and benefit AbaThembu society.

“Despite my qualifications by birth and custom, I am repeatedly overlooked for traditional leadership positions that should be mine,” he said.

Mankunku said the dispute had left him excluded economically, politically and culturally.

“I have been sidelined and left to suffer. I am living in abject poverty.

“My brother promised me a chiefdom, but others have been identified instead.

“He approved chieftainship for our half-brother, Patrick Dalindyebo, and our uncle, Thanduxolo Mtirara, yet refused to sign for me, claiming I would rule only after his death.

“He continues to deny me my birthright as chief. Attempts by the royal family to reconcile us have been unsuccessful.”

I am the second most senior son of a king, yet I have no royal position or duties, while those junior to me are prioritised — AbaThembu senior royal prince, Mankunku Jongisiwe Mthandeni Dalindyebo

He said his relationship with the king deteriorated after the death of their father, King Sabata Jonguhlanga Dalindyebo.

“For over two decades, I have endured a life that brings disgrace to the AbaThembu royal house.

“I am the second most senior son of a king, yet I have no royal position or duties, while those junior to me are prioritised.

“I live in poverty, often begging to survive.

“My appeal is not only for myself, but for the dignity of tradition and the restoration of respect for the rightful heirs of the AbaThembu nation,” he said.

Though the two are sons of the Great House, Mankunku said his reality contradicted that standing.

“Yet, my life is the opposite of what custom and heritage dictate.

“We are four siblings — two daughters and two sons — from our mother, Queen NoMoscow Dalindyebo, the great wife of King Jonguhlanga.

“I was once very close to King Zwelibanzi, but after our father’s death, our brotherhood deteriorated and suspicion replaced solidarity.

“By tradition and custom, I am the most senior prince of my generation after my brother, who is king, yet I am treated as a commoner.

“Instead of residing in a palace or leading a chiefdom, my reality is one of marginalisation and poverty,” he said.

Mankunku said his living conditions reflected his circumstances.

He lives in a one-room rented flat in Sibangweni village outside Mthatha, where his family shares a confined space divided into sleeping and living areas.

“Privacy is a luxury we cannot afford. The rent — R450 per month — is a constant concern, especially since I rely on a R350 monthly social relief grant and the child support grant for my son.

“Sometimes I could not afford rent.

“There are nights we go to bed hungry, and days when I lack even R15 for transport, forcing me to walk into town seeking scarce work,” he said.

He said he had occasionally found part-time work, including as a refuse collector at the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, but this was not enough to sustain his family.

Mankunku also alleged he was expelled from Bumbane Great Place and that the king later demolished residences there.

“By birth, I was destined for leadership, instead, I have become a symbol of dispossession and royal discord.”

Mankunku said attempts to resolve the dispute within the royal family had failed and alleged ongoing harassment.

He appealed to the king, government and traditional leaders to intervene.

“I appeal to the entire AbaThembu royal family, AmaDlomo, premier Oscar Mabuyane and President Cyril Ramaphosa to come to my assistance and mediate with my brother, to ensure that I obtain my chieftaincy — my birthright,” he said.

He said the king had previously promised to create a chieftaincy for him in Qunu, Payne or Mthatha West.

The dispute is rooted in longstanding divisions within the AmaDlomo royal family.

In 2012, Mankunku aligned with some royals who called for the king’s removal, and later sought to act as king during Dalindyebo’s imprisonment.

“I wanted only to act as king, not to take over the throne.

“The throne belongs to my brother; all I seek is my chieftainship, which he continues to deny me,” he said.

He also appealed for employment opportunities while awaiting recognition.

King Dalindyebo declined to comment.

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