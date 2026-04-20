Mokonyane says concerns raised about SACP using ANC resources in election campaign

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ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has revealed that Luthuli House does not want to run the risk of its alliance partner the SACP making use of its resources ahead of the local government elections campaign.

This follows a rift sparked by the SACP’s decision to effect a conference resolution to contest elections independently of the ANC.

Mokonyane said Luthuli House has decided to be vigilant and safeguard the use of its deployees and platforms against any possible misuse.

“The ANC is concerned about the possible abuse of the resources of those who are deployed as members of the ANC in public office. Hence in our guidelines that we shared with our members, we did emphasise that at no point should you be seen to be using the resources, to be fundraising, managing, strategising, communicating or representing any other political party using the platform of your deployment by the ANC.”

Mokonyane said members had to appreciate that those actions might put them in a position where the ANC has to act against them.

“We’ve seen it with the current by-elections where we were short-changed by those kinds of experiences. We do support the decision and believe that it is a proper decision which is in the best interests of the ANC, having learnt badly from the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party situation.”

Mokonyane said Luthuli House will protect the resources and opportunities given to members for the good of the ANC.

“There is nothing complicated about dual membership. Where we are, is that the ANC has gone out to brief its structures over the past weekend regarding how we then effect this clause in our constitution.”

Mokonyane said there was no deadline for those holding dual membership.

“We will only act and put the systems in place post these engagements. Our understanding and resolve with the SACP is that the issue is not about dual membership, it is about your responsibility as a member in the coming elections and in campaigning for one and the other party.

“Members of the ANC and also of the SACP have always played a meaningful role in ensuring that the ANC comes out victoriously, including with this 40% electoral outcome.”

According to Mokonyane, this is why the ANC has always warned about the implications of the SACP’s resolution.

“We will have to then plan in anticipation of the impact of the resolution of the SACP on us.”

However, the deputy secretary-general made it clear that the ANC does not expect anyone to relinquish their SACP membership.

“Going into these local government elections, comrades must make a choice. Those comrades will be expected to make a choice that is good for themselves and the party that they would want to campaign for.”

She insisted that this was not an anti-SACP fightback but rather a response to material circumstances.

“The ANC is merely responding to a congress resolution of the SACP that predates 2026 and started in 2022. The difference now is that it is a congress resolution that the party says is irreversible.”

TimesLIVE