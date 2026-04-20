Mthatha woman beaten to death after tavern outing, ‘boyfriend’ arrested

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Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo confirmed the arrests of two men in connection with the death of a woman who was beaten to death near a tavern outside Mthatha on Sunday. Stock photo

A 57-year-old woman was beaten to death near a tavern outside Mthatha on Sunday after an outing with a man believed to be her boyfriend.

Two men, including the 43-year-old alleged boyfriend, have been arrested.

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo confirmed the arrests.

He said the incident occurred on Sunday at about 11.10am at Chibini village in the Ngquqha administrative area in the Bhityi policing area outside Mthatha.

“The 43-year-old suspect, who is the alleged boyfriend of the deceased, and his 49-year-old male friend, were the last people seen leaving a local tavern together with the victim,” Matyolo said.

He said community members later spotted the woman’s lifeless body near the tavern.

According to Matyolo, preliminary investigations by Bhityi detectives led to the arrest of the men.

“Sticks were allegedly used to assault the deceased. The motive for the murder is still under investigation,” he said.

This is the second woman who allegedly died at the hands of her boyfriend over the past weekend in the OR Tambo policing district.

District commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana welcomed the arrests, urging Bhityi detectives to get to the bottom of the murder and to apprehend all those involved so that justice may prevail.

The suspects remain in custody and are expected to appear in the Bhityi magistrate’s court soon on a charge of murder.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased pending formal identification and notification of next of kin.

Investigations continue and police have not ruled out further arrests.

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