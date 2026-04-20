Renewed calls for justice as little Kenisha, 7, laid to rest

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After a funeral service at the Old Apostolic Church in Parkside, 7 year old Kenisha Thompson was laid to rest at the Buffalo Flats Cemetery on Saturday. Pictures ALAN EASON

Grief and anger have gripped Parkside residents, with renewed calls for justice, following the burial of seven-year-old Kenisha Thompson, with community members warning that children in the area remained at risk.

Kenisha was raped and murdered, and was found by police on April 4 in a dumpsite a few metres from her home in Second Creek, Parkside, in KuGompo City.

A 45-year-old man, who cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded, was arrested days later and remains in custody.

Her killing has reignited trauma in a community already scarred by similar crimes and has drawn strong calls from residents, neighbours and community leaders for action.

“There must be more police [vigilance] in the area to secure our children, because this thing that happened, what is going to happen next, what is going to happen next after this?” Leanne Ruiters, who attended the funeral, asked.

“I think justice must be served. That is what we want for this child.”

A man who only wanted to be known as Muhammed, from Braelyn, said the impact of the killing extended beyond the family.

“When you hurt your toe, your whole body feels the pain, that is why we are here today because we are all feeling this pain and we sympathise with the family.

“This can happen to any one of our children,” he said.

This is the first time that we feel that the justice system has brought their part, but many cases remain unsolved — Lucinda Groep, community leader

Joseph Green said the crime reflected a broader breakdown in community safety.

“It’s a sad tragedy what happened here.

“People have to know that they must take care of small children, not to send them, especially at night, to those shops because people are luring them from the shops and giving them sweets and taking them from their families,” he said.

“It’s not an easy thing to deal with.

“Especially when a young child still had a future.”

Kenisha was laid to rest on Saturday at the Buffalo Flats Cemetery, following a service at the Old Apostolic Church in Dower Road, Parkside.

Some mourners were unable to enter the packed church.

School principal Nishana Hardavnarian described Kenisha as a child who had made a lasting impact.

“This was a big, big loss to us as a school, as a community, and we draw strength in knowing that we trust in God’s plan.

“Kenisha was a beautiful little girl that was so full of life, and she is gone too soon.

“The mark that she’s left is evident in all the people that have come to say goodbye, and she really, really touched hearts.

“She was full of love, full of joy for life,” she said.

But beyond the funeral, the family’s pain is compounded by an older, unresolved tragedy.

The case has reopened wounds linked to the disappearance of two-year-old Joslyn Malgas more than 22 years ago.

Joslyn, the sister of Kenisha’s father, Jason Martin, vanished and was never found.

Kenisha’s grandmother still keeps a framed newspaper clipping with the headline “Where is little Joslyn Malgas”, still hoping for answers.

This week, Martin, while visiting the Daily Dispatch offices on Thursday, was still visibly shaken and struggled to speak about his daughter.

He said that beyond wanting “justice to prevail”, he could not comment further, as the loss remained too raw.

Community leader Lucinda Groep said while the arrest brought some relief, it was not enough.

“I appeal to those in power to assist Parkside when it comes to solving crimes.

“This is the first time that someone was arrested so quickly.

“This is the first time that we feel that the justice system has brought their part, but many cases remain unsolved,” Groep said.

“Our heart breaks for the family, but we are appealing to the government to please look into making resources available so that the neglected children, the children that are being raped, are given the needed attention,” she said.

Residents also pointed to similarities between Kenisha’s killing and the 2017 rape and murder of three-year-old Jade Veldman, whose body was also found in a dumpsite near her home.

The Veldman family, neighbours of the Thompsons, have closely followed the case.

The 45-year-old suspect has provided DNA samples after abandoning a bail application, as police investigate a possible link between the two cases.

Both crimes involved young children who were raped and murdered before being dumped close to their homes.

At this stage, there is no indication when the DNA results will be finalised.

Kenisha’s alleged killer remains in custody and is expected to return to the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on June 3.

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