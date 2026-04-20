‘Schools must rethink learning to prepare pupils for global careers’

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Schools must prioritise advanced literacy and communication, says Shaun Fuchs, the founder of Johannesburg’s Centennial Schools.

As industries evolve and new types of jobs emerge across the world, education systems are being challenged to prepare pupils with skills that match these changes.

“The world of work is changing fast. Roles such as artificial intelligence (AI) specialists, climate experts and digital health professionals show how careers are becoming more complex and connected. Education must focus on building strong foundational skills,” said Shaun Fuchs, the founder of Johannesburg’s Centennial Schools.

“Schools must prioritise advanced literacy and skills such as critical thinking and communication from the earliest years. The ability to read for meaning, articulate ideas and engage with complex information underpins all future learning.”

In SA, 81% of grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning. “If pupils cannot read and understand information, they will struggle in any subject and any future career,” said Fuchs.

Khomotjo Mashele, head of product for high schools at Spark Schools, said the future required critical thinking, problem-solving and the ability to adapt.

Teaching must focus not on “covering content”, but on ensuring pupils understand it.

“The education system should design for adaptability, not predictability. They must be able to apply knowledge in new and changing situations,” Mashele said.