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WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was murdered more than 11 years ago during an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

TimesLIVE

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