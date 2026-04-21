‘A pathfinder’: Ramaphosa mourns the passing of Cynthia Shange

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Cynthia Shange passed away on Monday at the age of 76 after a period of illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the nation in mourning the passing of legendary actress and former beauty queen Cynthia Shange.

Shange passed away on Monday at the age of 76 after a period of illness.

“My thoughts are with Shange’s extended family, friends and many associates in our creative industries with whom she interacted as a peer and a pathfinder,” Ramaphosa said.

Shange’s career was defined by “firsts.” In 1972, she was crowned Miss Black South Africa, becoming the first black woman to win a Miss South Africa title and represent the country on the global stage at the Miss World pageant.

Beyond the pageant world, she made an impact on South African film and television. Her acting career included iconic roles in productions such as Udlaliwe, Shaka Zulu, and Muvhango.

Ramaphosa said Shange embarked on her career during the height of apartheid, a time when black women faced systemic disadvantages.

“As a charismatic young woman, she pursued her interests in an era when apartheid segregation was at its peak and black women were the most disadvantaged citizens in our country.”

He described Shange’s life as a personal triumph that served as a source of national inspiration and admiration.

“We miss her already. May her soul rest in peace,” he added.

The president also extended his condolences to the family of Albert Mazibuko, co-founder of the world-renowned group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Mazibuko passed away on April 5 at the age of 77 after a short illness.

“May Ladysmith Black Mambazo continue to grow in its creative output and continue to touch the hearts of South Africans and people around the world,” Ramaphosa said.

As South Africans mourn Shange’s passing, organisations, political parties and government bodies have shared their tributes. The department of sport, arts and culture hailed her immense contribution to the arts.

“Her presence on the global stage during that period marked a defining moment for black South Africans and for women in public life,” the department stated.

Minister Gayton McKenzie described Shange as a “fearless pioneer” who transformed the landscape of representation.

“Shange was a barrier breaker for black people and for women at a time when both were systematically excluded from global platforms,” McKenzie said. “She stood where many were told they did not belong, and in doing so redefined what was possible for generations to come. Her legacy is one of courage, dignity and unapologetic excellence.”

Deputy minister Peace Mabe said: “She broke barriers for black South Africans and for women throughout this country who saw in her a reflection of their own potential.

“Shange carried the hopes of many and proved talent, resilience and identity cannot be suppressed. Her life’s work will continue to inspire young women and creatives to claim their space in the world.”

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