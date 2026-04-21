King Charles honours ‘darling Mama’ on what would have been her 100th birthday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

King Charles paid a tender tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Tuesday on what would have been her 100th birthday, saying his “darling Mama” would “remain forever in our hearts and prayers”.

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning and longest-lived monarch, was born on April 21 1926, and spent 70 years on the throne before her death in September 2022 at the age of 96.

In a televised statement, Charles said his mother had shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people.

‘Marvellous twinkle in the eye’

“Today, as we mark what would have been my beloved mother’s 100th birthday, my family and I pause to reflect on the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all and to celebrate anew the many blessings of her memory,” he said.

Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, after she presented him with a Royal Horticultural Society Victoria Medal of Honour during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 18 2009. File photo (REUTERS/Sang Tan/Pool/File Photo)

“Millions will remember her for moments of national significance; many others for a fleeting personal encounter, a smile, a kind word that lifted spirits, or for that marvellous twinkle in the eye when sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear in the final months of her life.”

Elizabeth was not expected to become queen when she was born, but after her uncle Edward VIII abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, her father became King George VI when she was 10. She then became queen herself in 1952, aged just 25.

To mark the centenary of her birth, the royal family are carrying out a number of engagements this week. On Monday, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, visited a new exhibition dedicated to her fashion.

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic on January 29 2024 in London, England. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the king and other royals will visit the British Museum to view the final designs for a national memorial to Elizabeth in London’s St James’s Park, featuring statues of the queen and her late husband Prince Philip.

“The nation will commemorate her extraordinary reign with a memorial that offers a place of reflection for generations to come,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Charles’s sister, Princess Anne, will officially open the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in London’s Regent’s Park, and the king will host a reception at Buckingham Palace in the evening.

“Much about the times we now live in, I suspect, may have troubled her deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon,” Charles said. “God bless you, darling Mama. You remain forever in our hearts and prayers.”

Reuters