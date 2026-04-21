More than 1,000 EC pupils arrested for murder, guns, drugs in five years

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The 1,082 pupils at provincial education department schools were arrested in the past five years for crimes including gun possession and assault, with 26 primary school pupils nabbed for drug possession between the 2021/2022 and 2025/2026 financial years. Stock image

Eastern Cape schools have been a den of criminal activity, with more than 1,000 pupils, some at primary schools, having had a brush with the law and been arrested for transgressions, including murder and drug trafficking.

The 1,082 pupils at provincial education department schools were arrested in the past five years for crimes including gun possession and assault, with 26 primary school pupils nabbed for drug possession between the 2021/2022 and 2025/2026 financial years.

In 2025/2026, 21 pupils were arrested for possession of illegal firearms.

This is according to a report tabled in the Bhisho legislature by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha.

This is a developing story.

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