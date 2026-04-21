Mqanduli residents protest after ‘years of broken promises’ on service delivery

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The community of Mqanduli have embarked on a protest over lack of service delivery, complaining of decaying roads and leaking sewerage.

Residents of Mqanduli say years of failed service delivery — from dry taps and sewage spillages to collapsing roads and power outages — have pushed them to protest, bringing the rural town to a standstill for nearly a week.

The shutdown, led by residents in King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality’s wards 28 and 29, saw roads barricaded with burning tyres and schools forced to close as residents demanded urgent intervention.

Though protest action has been suspended for two days ahead of a planned visit by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, community leaders warn the pause is temporary.

Residents, including pupils, say the impact has been severe.

“We have not been in school for the whole week and have lost a lot and we don’t want to miss any more classes, hence we appeal to the premier to address this issue once and for all,” Homisa Senior Secondary School grade 12 pupil Xolisa Mpeqeka said.

At the centre of the unrest are long-standing complaints about water shortages, failing sanitation, damaged infrastructure and what residents describe as years of broken promises.

Makhenkesi Stofile’s roads have deteriorated to the point where daily life is affected — Luxolo Tayiya, community leader

Community leader Luxolo Tayiya said repeated attempts to engage authorities had yielded little improvement.

“We have been engaging authorities from local and district levels for years, but our appeals seem to be falling on deaf ears,” Tayiya said.

“Makhenkesi Stofile’s roads have deteriorated to the point where daily life is affected.

“There are raw sewage spillages in the Mqanduli town and Makhenkesi Stofile township.

“There is smelly stagnant water, raw sewage and poor drainage linked to the damaged roads.

“Homes and businesses are surrounded by stench and stagnant water.”

Residents say some villages have taps but have gone months without running water, while roads have become “dongas”.

“We have been neglected and ignored. After years of no action, only empty promises, we don’t trust them,” Tayiya said.

Residents say they have raised concerns with local, district and provincial authorities for more than three years without meaningful change.

Tayiya said a petition handed to co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams in September 2025 was met with a promise of a return visit within days.

“Williams promised to come back within seven days, but the seven days took seven months as he only came back on Friday as we embarked on another protest action,” he said.

A government delegation led by Williams met community leaders on Friday.

Williams acknowledged the scale of the problem.

“The communities in the area have been voicing serious concerns about water interruptions, sanitation failures, damaged infrastructure and acts of sabotage that have disrupted daily life,” he said.

He said residents in New Rest, Maqomeni and Makhenkesi had endured severe water interruptions since February 2026.

“In Makhenkesi, a sewer spillage has worsened conditions and forced the suspension of schooling programmes.”

Williams said road infrastructure had also been badly affected, with residents in Ngcanasini and Maqolweni calling for urgent upgrades.

“The heavy rain severely damaged roads and contributed to the collapse of local infrastructure, but the government is actively seized with these challenges and committed to addressing them,” he said.

He also raised concern about vandalism and theft of municipal infrastructure.

“Security concerns have further complicated the situation including in Mthatha which experienced deliberate acts of vandalism, including the destruction of electricity transformers,” he said.

Williams said nine people had been arrested in connection with the incidents.

“Criminal groups have felled large trees to block roads, further destabilising the area and we believe these actions are part of a broader plan to sabotage the state.

“While government acknowledges the legitimacy of community grievances, it condemns individuals exploiting the situation for malicious purposes,” he said.

Despite these assurances, many residents remain sceptical.

Mqanduli resident Thembisile Madiba Sigidi said patience had run out.

“You have to fix this, people are tired of the promises. I promise you they will never vote again because even that gave them nothing,” he said.

Community leaders said the outcome of Tuesday’s engagement would determine whether protests resumed.

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