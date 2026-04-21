Residents in shock after body of woman returned to family in wheelbarrow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Her partner of nearly six months has since been arrested after allegedly confessing to her murder. File photo.

The killing of a 26-year-old mother of two has left two families in grief and a close-knit community demanding answers.

Fikiswa Madolwana, a mother of two children aged nine and six, was killed at the weekend.

Fikiswa Madolwana was allegedly killed by her boyfriend over the weekend In Rainy village near Libode. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Her body was buried in a shallow grave before being dug up and delivered to her family in a wheelbarrow.

Her partner of nearly six months has since been arrested after allegedly confessing to her murder.

The killing has shocked residents of Rainy village near Libode.

The victim’s aunt, Nofikile Mlatha, said the community formed a search party on Saturday night after receiving a disturbing report from a child who claimed to have seen Madolwana’s body being loaded into a wheelbarrow.

It was at about 7pm and residents immediately started searching for Madolwana and her partner.

At about 11pm that same night, the man was allegedly seen coming out of the forest pushing a wheelbarrow.

Madolwana’s lifeless body was in it, covered in sand.

The family said when stopped, the man had allegedly said he was on his way to the family’s home.

Police were immediately called to the scene.

Nolusapho Nomsobo, the victim’s mother, is heartbroken.

“This was my only child,” she said on Monday afternoon.

“She was such a sweet soul who did not deserve to die such a violent death.

“This is so cruel and barbaric. I can imagine my daughter crying for help and begging [not to be killed].”

Madolwana’s killing is a double blow for Nomsobo, who lost her husband in February.

“She was my only child and now I am left with no children.

“The law must take its course. The government must be serious with cases of gender-based violence and femicide.

“... he must not get bail and must be sentenced to life,” Nomsobo said, crying.

They don’t know what has happened. I don’t know how I will have the courage to tell them and when

Outside the house, children played and laughed, oblivious to the sorrow inside.

“Look at them,” Nomsobo said.

“They don’t know what has happened. I don’t know how I will have the courage to tell them and when.

“This all adds to my broken heart.”

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo confirmed that a 26-year-old woman was murdered between Friday and Saturday at an unknown location.

“The suspect was the last person seen with the victim.

“Concerned relatives contacted him by phone and demanded that he bring her back.”

Matyolo said the suspect then allegedly exhumed the body from a secluded area and transported it back to the relatives in a wheelbarrow.

Police were informed shortly afterwards. According to Matyolo, the man had allegedly confessed.

The man allegedly pointed out the scene to investigators on Monday and made a brief appearance in the Libode Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder. He is due back in court on Tuesday.

A postmortem will establish the exact cause of death.

On Monday, the Daily Dispatch was at the scene as investigators took the suspect to the forest where he allegedly buried Madolwana in a shallow grave about 300m from the main road.

The suspect’s family said the killing has shocked them.

“I never imagined that we can wake up to something like this so shocking.”

Community leader Fusile Dlanjwa said it was the first time the village had encountered such a case of gender-based violence and femicide.

“We all pray that this is the first and the last incident. We always preach love and care of vulnerable groups like women and children,” Dlanjwa said.

OR Tambo police district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana said the immediate reporting of missing people could save many lives.

On Sunday, a 57-year-old woman was beaten to death near a tavern outside Mthatha after an outing with a man believed to be her boyfriend.

Two men, including the 43-year-old alleged boyfriend, have been arrested.

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the incident occurred at about 11.10am at Chibini village in the Ngquqha administrative area in the Bhityi policing area outside Mthatha.

And on March 27, a 33-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly killed his 35-year-old girlfriend with an axe in Gebane village near Libode.

“The suspect allegedly hacked the victim to death with an axe, leaving the weapon at the scene,” Matyolo said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch